I honestly never thought I’d fall in love with Pokémon battles. That’s not why I play Pokémon – I don’t play competitively either – because I play a ton of RPGs where combat is the draw. I can get my fix elsewhere. But Pokémon Legends: Z-A may have done the impossible; in Kalos, I can’t wait to get into a fight.
Taking the basic framework for 2022’s Legends: Arceus, Z-A transplants the frictionless catching and larger environments to the streets of Lumiose City and switches things up by placing battles at the forefront, rather than the exploration. Arceus is one of my favourite Pokémon games ever, so I had concerns, but the shift here mostly works.
When a Pokémon spots me from a distance or I lock eyes with a trainer, no longer am I simply going for the same attacks, nor am I stressing about PP in a long Elite Four rush. Everything is real time with Xenoblade-style cooldowns and full movement to boot.
This is the best Pokémon battles have ever felt. Your Pokémon are no longer just static sprites and polygons with repetitive animations: they move in accordance with your own movements. And you have to use that to your advantage to both attack and avoid opponents.
Suddenly, I’m not just thinking about type match-ups (still important, of course) but attack distance, Pokémon speed, the battle space around me, and when to use each move. Totodile’s Bubble Beam can hit from a further distance than, say, Bite, but it has a longer charge-up time and it gives the opponent the chance to run away. Bite, however, might put Totodile in harm’s way. What if this Sandile has Absorb and gets it off as my little croc is running up to attack?
I’m even using attacks like Fire Spin and Toxic Spikes to set up traps and lure my opponent. These are all things that I know are used competitively, but I, even casually, feel like I have to utilise status effects and stat boosts and everything else in my Pokémon’s arsenal to win. And things can get particularly dicey when Alpha Pokémon get involved.
Even Mega Evolution feels like it’s been massively improved, with snappy and dramatic transformations that in many story-focused battles are essentially mandatory. It’s beautiful to see the bones of the series’ combat be fully realised in this new system, and I’ll be sad to lose this system outside of Z-A.
Thankfully, as you can probably gather so far, there is a lot of that combat thanks to the Z-A Royale, which makes up one half of the game’s narrative progression. By day, Lumiose is a place for coffee and couture — and I must say, the fashion available is très chic — but by night, a battle zone opens up where trainers lurk and aim to duke it out and gain ranking points to reach the next promotional match. You can pick up Bonus Cards to help boost those rewards by fulfilling certain conditions, such as defeating foes with Plus Moves or putting them to sleep.
It’s another excuse to get into battle, which is absolutely a good thing. Especially as you progress through the game and higher-levelled trainers join the ranks. I never got bored sneaking into a new battle zone, picking up the nearest Bonus Card that fit my Pokémon team’s skillset, and then destroying a foe five levels above me with a crafty super-effective back attack. It’s extremely satisfying to pull off and frustrating when the trainer turns at the last minute to spot you, in a good way.
When you’re not spending time in the Z-A Royale, you’ll be helping Team MZ to quell the Rogue Mega Evolution threat popping up all over the city. These are basically the Frenzied Fights from Arceus, but much better. To me, they’re like MMORPG raid battles – watch the attack patterns, try to dodge, expose the ‘mons’ weaknesses, then Mega Evolve for some big damage numbers.
Because I was actually battling the Rogue Mega and not just running and throwing things, I felt engaged in these fights. They weren’t just an obstacle, but they helped me understand the importance of space and movement in combat. There were even times where I had to recall my Pokémon and hide behind an obstacle to avoid taking damage. It’s another layer of strategy that I wasn’t expecting from Pokémon that I really appreciate – even if those fights can get a little too chaotic and hard to track.
Something I hope Game Freak and The Pokémon Company can keep up on Switch 2 is smooth performance. I wish I wasn’t so shocked here, but they’ve managed it in Legends: Z-A. Running at a very consistent 60fps in both handheld and docked, with only a few slight dips in extremely busy, late-game battles and some fast menu cycling, it’s honestly a relief. Load times are also relatively snappy in both formats. I wasn't able to test out the Switch 1 version for review, so we'll have some thoughts on that post-launch, but on the newer console at least, it's a success. If only the visuals were as consistent.
I’ve showered a lot of praise on Legends: Z-A so far; the music is excellent, and I enjoy the abundance of fashion shops and customisation you have access to throughout the whole game. But as I said earlier, it mostly works. Unfortunately, there’s a big thing holding the whole game back from being truly brilliant: Lumiose City.
I will say, I’m pleasantly surprised at how dense this Kalos staple feels: it’s full of alleyways to get lost in and packed with life. There’s always a cafe or a boutique or even just a few market stalls tucked around the corner, places where people and Pokémon hang out. Scaffolding is stacked along the side of buildings, presenting some finicky platforming challenges and item rewards. Even on the rooftops, you’ll find Bird ‘mons fluttering around and trainers gathering and chatting.
But while I was wandering around the cobbles of Lumiose, I realised it all felt very compact. The city is essentially one big open zone, with a fair amount of verticality. But that means I’d run through and explored the entire place within about five hours. Sure, more Wild Zones unlock as you progress, bringing more Pokémon to catch. But it left very few surprises for the entire game.
I also wish it looked better, too. Lumiose has a few lovely sights here and there, but on the whole, Legends: Z-A appears lifeless. Arceus wasn’t a graphical showcase, but that watercolour-style aesthetic gave it a really unique feel. New Pokémon Snap looks so much better and more vibrant than this. If clothes can swish around and hair flow through the wind, why can’t we have windows that aren’t just flat textures or shadows that don’t look like bleeding ink blotches on the floor? It's a little better docked, but not much.
I know this is controversial, too, but voices would help give this game character. I’m not even asking for full voice acting — though monologues and pre-rendered cutscenes feel utterly bizarre as just text on a screen — but I’d love a voice clip or two, along the lines of modern Zelda games. It’d also help give the story a little more oomph, which it needs when focusing on friendship, recovery, and forgiveness. Even with an explosive climax (which I urge you not to spoil yourself on), I felt... nothing.
Those aforementioned Wild Zones might be my biggest disappointment with Z-A; admittedly, this is less about exploration and catching Pokémon than Legends: Arceus is, but it restricts that sense of discovery and magic that even the mainline ‘Gen’ games have. No longer am I walking out into a field and seeing Magikarp in the rivers and Bellsprout in the grass; instead, they’re constrained to tiny pockets of land, most of which are just little parks, boxed-off little streets, or construction sites.
What makes the Wild Zones stick out more is that there are actually plenty of Pokémon that do just wander around Lumiose: I spotted the Unova monkey trio just hanging around in trees at various times; Fletchlings and Pidgeys sit on roofs or lampposts and fly away when you approach; when it was raining, I found a Goomy sitting waiting for the nighttime drizzle to stop underneath a bridge. I still love catching these little creatures, so let’s give them the love they deserve. You can’t reasonably expect Pyroar to just prowl around the city streets, I get that, but sticking various 'pens' across the city doesn’t feel like the right solution.
The monster-catching aspect of the series does feel like it’s been relegated to the back seat a little; I’m glad Arceus’ catching system is back and still snappy, and you still have to put yourself in danger to “catch ‘em all”, but in revisiting Lumiose, in being restricted to this city and these zones, and in a Pokédex that lacks variety, it all starts to add up. The return of Mega Evolutions does help to alleviate that somewhat, but I really miss the sense of discovery I get from going to a new place or finding Pokémon in unexpected places.
Instead of feeling like a fresh new spin on the Legends formula, Legend: Z-A squeezes it into an X & Y-shaped sequel. In many ways, it’s more focused, but Z-A loses a lot of charm and the smaller environs don’t entice me to dig into every nook and cranny of the city. It’s so close to being a great Pokémon game thanks to that combat, which alone makes it worth picking up. But ultimately, it's just a good one.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A should be celebrated for its fabulous real-time combat and its largely smooth jump to the Switch 2, but in condensing things down to one single location, it loses part of the Pokémon magic that Arceus and many other entries managed to amplify.
I’ll forever find filling up my Pokédex fun, and for the Switch 2 generation, this is a good starting point for the franchise. But if the Legends series is to continue, it needs to recapture its personality and fuse that real-time system with a bit more freedom.
Comments 38
Hmm, pretty good review. I'm too invested in the Trails series right now, and Octopath 0 is coming out soon, for me to pick this up, but i will probably pick it up around the holidays.
It’s worse than the worst selling main series game of off all time?
I think GameFreak is like the Japanese equivalent of Electronic Arts these days. They make games, annually but they make them in a way that never really deviate from an established formula. Just more of the same, nonstop. Pretty lame, tbh.
Some of the visuals honestly make this game look like an alpha build, not a finished product. I’m genuinely appalled by the complete lack of coherent art direction; everything looks like assets dropped into a stunningly-lifeless world.
Get Game Freak out already.
The criticism here about the restriction to a single city is exactly why I decided in the very beginning to not get this any time soon. I’ve always enjoyed Pokémon because of the varying environments and going to a snow area or a lava area or a lake, etc. Without that, I’m not really driven to jump on this one just yet. I also don’t have a Switch 2 yet 😬…
Seems like this will be fun when I eventually pick it up on a sale though!
Well...I think I will consider other JRPG games like DQ 3 HD 2D and DQ 1&2 HD 2D instead because I have never played them before.
Thanks for the review, so glad to have further confirmation that the "new" (for mainline games as it's practically what we've seen to a lesser extent in some spin-offs and even more so the anime and manga which is why it's a dream come true for me) combat and performance are great while personally I doubt I'll particularly mind if at all the visuals and even less so if it's the price for the abovementioned performance and a packed if compact setting - can't wait to finally start it myself as soon as my copy arrives!
So the entire game takes place in a small city?
@ImpromptuR I mean, reviews tend to use “I” instead of “we”, but I do agree that the example you picked seems to be an opinion entirely specific to that individual and almost nothing to do with this game in question.
Nintendo really to get more involved and hand them a decent engine. I'd also rather they took longer between major releases; spend that extra time on polish. The trouble is, they know it will sell well regardless.
I'll play it eventually but yeah not in a hurry to pick this up.
When they said that the entire game took place inside of a city (one that looks dull and uninspired in visuals), it felt like GF once again did not listen to their fans. Remember older RPGs that couldn't handle graphics/player movement inside buildings and towns so instead interactions were all menu based? I feel like that's what they did here. 'Hey, did you love the sprawling landscapes and vistas in Arceus? Well we want to goad you into thinking Z-A is the same thing, but clearly we didn't put in that same effort.'
Thanks for the review and confirming that unfortunately once again Pokemon isn't heading into a promising new direction that we're all hoping for. Such a shame, what happened to this company?
@FrenchVaniIIuxe I'm not sure what you are trying to say. A game's quality isn't defined by their sale numbers. As for being "worse", from what I understood the combat is actually much better, but the setting is more restrictive and less varied.
Now that this game is out, I hope they work on a Switch 2 patch for Arceus.
“What if this Sandile has Absorb…”
It doesn’t.
It's still odd to me that the opposing trainers stand rooted the the ground as you and your Mon are running around during combat. Why not just control your current Mon directly at that point?
@ImpromptuR I believe the quote you highlighted is to specifically address that a reader might not be familiar with the reviewer. There’s no such thing as a 100% unbiased review, so the author is providing context for a personal preference that may have influenced her conclusions about the game. The way I see it, the point being made in this review is “I have higher standards for what constitutes ‘good JRPG combat.’ Pokémon games rarely meet this standard, but this game did so, which is a point in the game’s favor worth highlighting.”
I called it when I said this game would be a 7/10. For me, I think the restriction to it only being in Lumiose City sounds like it will start to get boring fast. I wonder if the DLC will change that, but the base game should be great and I fear that this game just doesn't have what it takes for me to dig in. I might get it on a discount, but there's plenty of other great games that deserve my attention and I'm glad to read that the view I had of this game is largely reflected in the review.
Too bad...
@ImpromptuR ? The quote you pulled literally gives you the context about the reviewer you need to know. ie. She doesn't generally come to Pokémon games for the combat, but the battles here are good enough to grab her attention anyway.
Do we need really need to trot out the "all reviews can only be subjective" line in 2025?
Arceus is pretty much about exploration and catching. Battles doesn't happen that often. Really seems like Z-A is the opposite. Modern city, mostly about battles and you are restricted to one city only contrast to Arceus' past setting, mostly exploration and open environment.
Anyway, 7 seems to be a good score. I'm still excited
@ImpromptuR there is no such thing as an objective review, it’s smart for them to make clear where they stand so you can compare your taste with their’s and gauge how useful the review will be for you
Nintendo Life is on the low end of the meta scores for once.
Yup, this is about what I was expecting / concerned about. Especially with the wild zones which make so little sense within the context of the city restoration premise.
The battle system defo looks like the best thing about it, so I am excited for that (especially as I LOVE Xenoblade, but beyond this I'm really not interested in Luminose city as a playground, and my hopes for expanded areas to explore and catch Pokemon like outside / underneath the city are now dashed (unless the DLC has anything to say about it).
Sighs
Hopefully Legends 3 (or even the mainline series) will find a nice balance of exploration and combat to combine all these experimental ideas into a full fledged title.
Thanks for the review! This sounds like how I (think I) want Pokémon battles to be. I'm very intrigued, and I think I may check this out - [he says about too many games that get added to the list]. But I feel like I should try Arceus first. I haven't played a Pokémon RPG since Gold, I think. 😅
I'm very surprised to see this website give one of the Lowest reviews from a major website.
@AussieMcBucket which one was gold? Was it the second one? I have a hard time remembering. I loved red and Yellow as an older kid, but I was already bored and never finished the first follow up mainline.
Somewhere between both Legends games there's a Pokémon game with engaging combat and enjoyable exploration desperately trying to claw its way into existence. Hoping we don't have to wait long to see that hypothetical game someday.
They deleted their comment it seems, but I agree with the other sentiments. I feel like the point of that bit in the review was to give the reader an idea of where the reviewer is coming from. Like, "I play loads of RPGs, and this one's combat system is [fantastic/poor]." Or, "I love Pokémon, but I've never cared much for the combat system. Until now." It gives you an idea of how you might feel about the game if you're a similar gamer.
Reviews are essentially recommendations, one way or the other - play this, don't play this, maybe try it, etc. Unless we think computers should review things on a strict, if/then point-based system where it makes sure boxes are checked:
Does it have graphics? ✅️
Are the graphics 1080p? ✅️
Is the game 20+ hours? ✅️
I mean, I'm not sure complete objectivity would help readers to decide on a purchase. I really appreciate the reviews where, for instance, the reviewer says something like, "Even if you don't like RPGs, I urge you to give it a try."
@Misima Yes, the second generation. I never finished it. I remember liking it though. I finished Blue on the original GameBoy. Man, that was fun. Probably one of the first games I ever completed (not including a full Pokédex). Getting through the Elite 4 was tough.
@Sonicka Maybe it's a commentary on humanity's destruction of wild places and our construction of green spaces in out urban settings. We relegate our nature to our little gardens.
@AussieMcBucket 100% agreed, what is a review if not a personal opinion about said thing that is being reviewed?
The way the battles are described this sounds like a game I could enjoy. But I'll wait and see if I can get a hefty discount with some patience.
Nice to see visuals are being taken into account. Wonder what the NDF will have to say about it...
It's a shame then, that it's ended up being as poor as it looked in the trailers. And they've got the gall to announce DLC before it's even released, when the base game isn't very good.
@Pillowpants That's true about the DLC. Do we have any indication that the DLC might have us travel to another location? That could mix it up.
@AussieMcBucket this is true, although I moreso question a place where the goal is for Pokemon and Humans coo co-exist in Harmony in a a city (like Ryme City) yet there are still segregated areas to catch Pokemon, and at Night-time it becomes "battle-zone!".
I just find the juxtaposition amusing I guess.
@RainbowGazelle I'm just really afraid that the DLC adds what is missing in the main game, but that they're just being greedy about it. Which sucks! Same thing already happened with Donkey Kong Bananza. And DLC for Pokémon games isn't new, or anything, but the fact that it's just the city in the base game is a real big letdown! Especially because I prefer running around in nature to capture Pokémon and not cities.
I guess NintendoLife wanted to earn some cool points for rating the game lower than non Nintendo sites because pros aside they were expecting checks notes great visuals? Lol theres noway anyone had seen this game in previews etc up to this point and comes in expecting impressive visuals . This site is really starting to think its digital foundry
I absolutely loved Legends Arceus, but this will be the first main series Pokémon game that I will be skipping at launch. My expectations weren't exactly sky-high, but if they're going to pile on AU$45 DLC to an already expensive AU$110 game, then there better be an option to have said $45 DLC on a freaking cartridge (like they did with Sword/Shield and Scarlet/Violet).
I could still be tempted if there are tantalising time-limited rewards, but for now, I'll be exercising my patience. Fortunately I have Pokémon Go to tide me over in the meantime, and I look forward to being spoiled about all of the cool new Mega forms.
