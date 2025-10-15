Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Before spinning us an enchanting and emotionally charged yarn, developer Little Sewing Machine opens with a simple dedication in lowercase: for mom. It’s a reminder that, despite the scope of the journey ahead, this is a deeply personal tale.

Little Sewing Machine lead Chris Darill is no stranger to artistic horror or cinematic flair. His Remothered games were standout examples of survival horror done right. Here, he introduces us to a disarming world of primary colours and art that feels straight out of Disney, before plunging us into a nightmare filled with tricky puzzles and shadowy monsters.

Lana Benton lives a bleak life of toil at Bunny Hall Orphanage. Her only solace was her friend Carole, who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Haunted by nightmares of a tall figure in a top hat, Lana sets out to find her friend. In doing so, she stumbles into the world of Corolla, where strange creatures roam and the sinister Mr. Kyn, the man from her dreams, relentlessly pursues her.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

In keeping with its art style, Bye Sweet Carole unfolds like a classic Disney tale. A downtrodden heroine, who can speak to birds and is frequently called “princess” by fantastical creatures, moves from a bleak earthly existence to a strange alternate realm in search of a loved one. Personal struggles are overcome, and emotional lessons are learned. There's even an omniscient narrator that chimes in occasionally to exposit and vocalise the hero's internal trauma.

The writing has welcome cultural complexity. Bunny Hall is an oppressive institution that reinforces distorted gender dynamics. These story elements are well illustrated and underscore the importance of the central relationship.

The mechanics of Lana's adventure are as traditional as its story. Essentially a side-scrolling puzzle adventure, it plays out like an old-school point-and-click, with some added QTEs and punishing trial-and-error encounters.

Early on, Lana gains the ability to transform into a rabbit, unlocking wall jumping and new traversal options. The alternate Bunny Hall also features grotesque versions of authority figures that our princess must run or hide from in tense, though often clunky, stealth sections.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Hiding in dark spaces, holding your breath, and trying not to get caught by a twisted rabbit creature evokes the gothic chills of Little Nightmares. However, unlike the quick death that awaits in that Burtonesque classic, Bye Sweet Carole’s has a health bar that encourages multiple attempts at hide and seek. Character animations don’t always allow for a smooth escape once you’re discovered. Lana can switch between human and rabbit form to navigate obstacles, but these moments can still feel like frustrating exercises in trial and error.

There’s some light combat, where you take control of the mysterious protector Mr. Baesie. It fares a bit better than the stealth encounters but still feels somewhat fiddly. That said, an empowering final battle is thoroughly enjoyable, but I won’t spoil that here. The lavishly animated challenges are not as punishing as the visually similar Dragon’s Lair (Don Bluth rather than Disney), yet there are times when Lana simply has to die before you can figure out the solution.

The rest of the time is spent travelling between screens, collecting various ephemera to clear obstacles or open doors. There’s some very light platforming and frequent chase encounters with Mr. Kyn and his minions.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

It’s worth pushing through the rough patches to continue Lana’s search for her friend. Using a familiar yet distinctive aesthetic to tell such a personal and occasionally bleak story is effective. The visuals are complemented further by a beautiful score from composer Luca Balboni, which makes even the simple act of retracing your steps through loading screens feel grandiose.

As mentioned before, the art style doesn’t always mesh perfectly with movement and combat, but that doesn’t take away from its beauty on either a big or small screen. Aside from a fair bit of loading between areas, the game performs well on the Switch, with smooth, fluid animation, especially when Lana is darting around in rabbit form.

Undocked Switch 2 performance feels mostly the same as on Switch 1, though the visuals stand out far more on the newer console’s larger handheld display. Undocked play is a much more viable option on the Switch 2, but Bye Sweet Carole performs well across both platforms.