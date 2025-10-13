Nintendo is known to be extremely litigious when it comes to protecting its intellectual property, but the company may have quite the battle on its hands if recent claims are proven to be legitimate.

Hacking group Crimson Collective has claimed to have breached Nintendo in what may be one of the most high-profile hacks in quite some time. The group has included an alleged screenshot as "proof" of its actions, which includes a bunch of folders related to production assets, admin, previews, and more at Nintendo (thanks, The Gamer).

At the time of writing, Nintendo itself has not issued a statement on the alleged attack, so it's difficult to ascertain the legitimacy of these claims for the time being. We've reached out for comment and will update you if we hear back.





🇯🇵 Japan - Nintendo



Crimson Collective hacking group, known for the breach on Red Hat, now claims to have breached Nintendo.



Crimson Collective has, however, proven to be particularly ambitious in its actions, having recently breached the software company Red Hat to obtain 570GB worth of data from GitHub repositories. The hacking group stated it was contacting Red Hat under official means to make extortion demands, but was predictably ignored. Red Hat then later acknowledged the hack and said it was in touch with the appropriate authorities.

So is Crimson Collective perhaps doing the same thing with Nintendo? Possibly. It may have also bolstered its own efforts, having recently confirmed an alliance with ShinyHunters and Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, two groups also known for high-profile extortion campaigns.

Nintendo is not likely to bow down to the demands of a hacking group, but if it doesn't and this is indeed a legitimate attack, then we may begin to see some leaks make their way online in the coming days.