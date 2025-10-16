Last week, the hacking group Crimson Collective claimed it had breached Nintendo. At the time, there was no official response from the video game giant.

Now, in an update, Nintendo has shared a statement with The Sankei Shimbun, and it appears to suggest there's been no personal, development, or business-related leaks.

Some external servers displaying Nintendo's website have reportedly been compromised, but there's apparently no evidence of this impacting customers or the company. Here's a rough translation including the statement shared on 15th October 2025:

Nintendo responded to an interview with the Sankei Shimbun on the 15th, saying, "We have not confirmed any leak of personal information, and there has been no leak of development or business information." Some external servers that display Nintendo's website were defaced, but the company said there was no evidence of damage to customers or intrusion into the company.

So, at this stage, there's been no personal data leaked, and it seems there seemingly won't be any secrets popping up about the company's games or business operations.

This update follows a story from earlier this week about the supposed hacker behind the Pokémon 'Teraleak' reportedly leaking the new game's source code and beta builds.