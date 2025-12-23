2025 has been a bit of a loud, bonkers year for video games. Big title after big title, a brand new console in the Switch 2, and a new GOTY contender almost every other week. It's been breathless, but not without industry struggles, mass layoffs, cancellations, and closures.

Which is why now, more than ever, it's important to shout out those smaller titles, those games that go a little more under the radar in a jam-packed release calendar. And 2025 has been incredible for independent games and smaller studios, with many of the year's best titles coming from those corners. Some of those are part of our big Staff GOTY list, of course.

But, as we've done for the past few years, we want to shine a light on some of the games we've played and loved, that came oh-so-close to making our Game of the Year list and still deserve attention. So here are our picks for the hidden gems that launched on Switch 1 and Switch 2 in 2025, in alphabetical order (and there's a poll at the end to pick your favourite).

NL staff key: Alana Hagues (AH), Jim Norman (JN), Ollie Reynolds (OR), PJ O'Reilly (PJ)

Blade Chimera (Switch eShop) Publisher: PLAYISM / Developer: Team Ladybug Release Date: 16th Jan 2025 ( USA ) / 16th Jan 2025 ( UK/EU )

















Team Ladybug does not miss, yet the developer's games are consistently overlooked, in my eyes. Blade Chimera is once again adorned with the studio's signature beautiful pixel art visuals with a pure combat-focused adventure. It's Metroidvania, yes, but one with guns, swords, lasers, and other futuristic sci-fi weapons where fighting and movement are king. This isn't a game about secrets — it's a game about fun. 2025 has been a banner year for the Metroidvania genre, but Blade Chimera's early release this year shouldn't discount it from the conversation. It should be right up there. - AH

BOKURA: planet (Switch 2) Publisher: KODANSHA / Developer: Tokoronyori Release Date: 7th Aug 2025 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2025 ( UK/EU )

















I had heard next to nothing about BOKURA: planet before I accidentally stumbled across it on the Switch 2 eShop. This co-op-only adventure game sounded ripe for some GameChat goodness and, playing through it with site editor Gavin (my fellow space explorer), it proved to be just that. There were neat two-screen puzzles and platforming challenges that led to some good laughs, but what surprised me the most was its screen-specific story beats, where each of us was left with important bits of information that the other didn’t know. It’s a fantastic conceit, one that threw up more than a few surprises for the big finale, and it made me want to play the whole thing all over again from the other perspective. A Hazelight joint it ain’t, but it’s a great excuse to see GameChat in action. - JN

Demonschool (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ysbryd Games / Developer: Necrosoft Games Release Date: 19th Nov 2025 ( USA ) / 19th Nov 2025 ( UK/EU )



















Having been desperate to play Demonschool ever since its reveal in 2022, I'm so glad Necrosoft Games got it over the finish line in 2025. Sure, it might seem like a tactical RPG twist on Persona school-life elements, but it's actually a fair bit different from Atlus' series. And the gameplay isn't built around traditional stat building, instead feeling like a chain of puzzles you have to solve to emerge victorious. It certainly helps that the cast is loud, proud, and incredibly out there, like a bunch of high-school weirdos that I would've hung out with growing up. Couple this with its love of classic Italian horror cinema, and Demonschool stands out among 2025's strategy RPGs. - AH

Morsels (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Furcula Release Date: 18th Nov 2025 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2025 ( UK/EU )

















Monster-catching roguelites aren't exactly new, but what if they were utterly disgusting? That's a very reductive breakdown of what Morsels is, a messy game that's overstimulating with every second. You'll die multiple times without knowing what hit you, start again and try and figure out what you did wrong, only to do something else erroneous. Morsels is a game about making a mess with a bunch of messy creatures. And it's about navigating through the mess, the visual noise. It's extremely compelling on that front alone — if it's your cup of tea. - AH

Variety has never been better in video games. Have you played any of the games on this list? Think there's something we've missed? Share your favourite hidden gems in the comments below and vote in our poll to pick your favourite from our very own!

And if you think we've missed something, make sure you have a look at our Games of the Year Staff Picks; you might see something surprising there!



You can also check out our Games We Missed series for reader recommendations of games we weren't able to review.