Welcome to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A walkthrough hub, and to Lumiose City! You'll be spending a lot of time in this Paris-inspired town in Kalos, so let's settle in. As the second game bearing the Legends moniker, Z-A is decidedly different from the mainline 'Generational' games — but it's even a big step forward from Arceus.

It's a good time, and in our 7/10 review, we lavished praise on the new real-time battle system, but found that setting the action in a single city was constricting.

But enough about that — our suite of guides are here to help you complete your Pokédex, find every Mega Evolution and Mega Stone, how to get through the Z-A Royale, and how to complete specific Side Quests. Poké Balls at the ready, then!

Note: Obviously as the game has just released, this guide is a work in progress. We'll be adding to this hub and updating all of our guides over the coming days, so stay tuned!



Pokémon Legends: Z-A Guides

With such a dense city to explore, it's easy to feel overwhelmed once you boot up the game. But with a range of guides below, we've covered everything you need to know about Lumiose City.

Note — as you'd expect, this guide will contain spoilers for the entirety of Legends: Z-A, so click at your own risk.

Getting Started

Stepping out onto the streets for the first time, this selection of guides will help you get ready for the journey ahead — as well as help you plan ahead.

Battle System Beginner Tips - How To Become A Pokémon Battling Pro (coming soon!)

Legends: Z-A introduces real-time battles to the Pokémon world. It takes a minute to get used to, so we've got some handy tips lined up to help you master the combat.

Lumiose City is an expensive town — especially if you have a taste for fashion. If you need help building up those Poké Dollars, then let us give you some tips.

Pokédex

Your Pokédex is now a mobile phone app! Gasp! But it's all okay, nothing else changes otherwise. These two guides cover the entire Pokédex and all of the Mega Evolutions you'll find in Lumiose City.

Complete Lumiose City Pokédex

Want to catch 'em all? Well, you'll need a little help finding every single Pokémon in the city, so here's a complete list of where to find every single one, including evolution methods.

If it's just Mega Evolutions and Mega Stones you're after, this is the guide you'll want to check out. We've got a list of every single new and returning Mega Evolution and how to get every single Mega Stone in the game.

Z-A Royale

The Z-A Royale is a crucial part of progressing through Legends: Z-A, and its where some of the toughest battles will be fought. But it goes beyond just story progression, so we've got all sorts of guides covering this new Lumiose City staple.

All Z-A Royale Promotion Matches (coming soon!)

Think of Promotion Matches like Gym Leaders — they're required to rank up, and they all have pretty robust teams, including Mega Evolutions. This guide is a rundown of all of those matches, including subordinate fights.

Want to maximise your Z-A Royale time? Here's a handy rundown of all the best ways to build up your points in the tournament, helping you to progress up the ranks faster.



Capture Guides

While a Pokédex is all well and good, some 'mons are a little harder to track down that others. This section is home to specific Pocket Monster guides, with more to come soon!

How To Get The Kalos Starters (coming soon!)

C'mon, you're in Kalos, you must be wondering where Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie are. Well, they are in the game, and you can get them early, too. Here's how to get all three.

Is it really a Pokémon game without Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle? This trio can't seem to go a game without popping up, so here's how you can get all three of the original starter trio.

Ahh, this always happens: you've chosen one partner to journey with, but you've got FOMO. Your friend says Tepig's the best, but you went with Chikorita. But don't worry, you can get all three of them! And this is how you do it.

Items & Collectibles

If you're a trainer of a particular kind of Pokémon (aka, shiny) or you just want to know where to find things, then this section covers all of those bases.

How To Get The Shiny Charm

Shiny hunters, listen up — you'll need to do some work to get the Shiny Charm to help make your sparkly Pokémon appear more often. Here's what you need to do.

Online & Multiplayer

After its absence in Legends: Arceus, multiplayer is back, and you can battle online with both friends and strangers. These guides cover Online Battles with friends and Ranked Battle Seasons.

Ranked Battles - All Seasons & Rewards

Fight against friends and strangers alike to win rewards and climb up the Z-A rankings. We'll be keeping track of all the Ranked Battle Season rewards right here.

Mystery Gift Codes

You didn't expect a Pokémon game without a few freebies, did you? Well, this section is pretty simple — if it's a Mystery Gift Code you want, we can give it to you.

Mystery Gift Code List

We'll be tracking all the Mystery Gift Codes released by The Pokémon Company, which will net you anything from a few items to some Pokémon!

FAQs

If it's something a little broader you're after, or you just want to know whether you can dive straight into Z-A, then this little selection of guides is a great place to check out.