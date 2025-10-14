Team Cherry has dropped another update for Hollow Knight: Silksong on all relevant platforms, adding in a host of fixes that should make for a more stable experience. We know y'all like a bit of stability with your updates.

The patch notes here are primarily for Steam, so there will likely be a few things that won't be relevant for us Switch / Switch 2 owners, but there's still plenty that will be of interest. There doesn't seem to be any major tweaks to the gameplay or difficulty with this one, so we're mainly looking at bugs and whatnot that have been kindly stamped out.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

So let's check out the full list:

- Added support for Dualsense Edge controllers.

- Improved support for various controllers on Mac.

- Game now pauses when the controller disconnects.

- Fixed various smaller controller issues (more fixes to come in future).

- Fixed remaining instance of certain players getting stuck cursed while in the late game.

- Fixed Curveclaw not reacting to Hunter down-stab.

- Fixed rare instances of being able to air dash and double jump when not intended.

- Fixed several out of bounds situations.

- Fixed Pharlid Divers sometimes sliding on roofs after ambushing in certain scenes.

- Fixed Eva Hunter Crest upgrades unintentionally clearing tool equips.

- Fixed rare instances of Harpoon sometimes granting 2 Silk instead of 1.

- Fixed Cogflies sometimes appearing from odd locations after scene transition and, in rare cases, having their active quantity reduced by 1.

- Fixed Crafting Kits not increasing the damage of offensive blue tools (eg Sawtooth Circlet).

- Slight increase to Sharp Dart and Cross Stitch damage.

- Updated damage scaling on Rune Rage to match other Silk Skills.

- Slight decrease to Thread Storm damage at higher needle levels.

- Fixed Surgeon enemies sometimes pulling the hero out of bounds.

- Fixed instances of some Spool Fragments being permanently missable if a player immediately quit after collecting the item.

- Fixed Crust King Khann sometimes falling out of bounds during entry, when fought on low-end systems.

- Fixed rare instance of Second Sentinel becoming rotated when defeated.

- Fixed additional case of Seth sometimes getting out of bounds and not returning.

- Fixed Seth sometimes remaining invincible for a moment at the start of a refight.

- Fixed Vaults slide blocks incorrectly responding to damage sources other than the needle.

- Changed Fine Pins wish drops from 50% chance to 100%, but raised required quantity.

- Fixed issues when consuming a Silkeater while in water.

- Fixed Scuttlebrace sometimes allowing a wall jump when not intended.

- Fixed a soft-lock during the Grand Gate opening sequence, if the Citadel had been visited and some bellshrines remained inactive.

- Various smaller fixes and tweaks.

Have you played Hollow Knight: Silksong yet? We reckon you probably should soon, having awarded it a coveted score of 10/10 in our review. We stated that developer Team Cherry "delivered a mesmeric blend of balletic combat and movement with persistence, joy, and an incredibly invigorating map at the centre".