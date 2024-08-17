Still been playing the same old games, but I’ll write a bit about them anyway:

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! (Mobile) - Still playing this. I came back to it after not playing for a week and I have been getting more rewards from full combo-ing some new songs in the game on Expert difficulty and unlocking a few Master charts. I tried a few of the new Master charts for fun, though I unsurprisingly screwed up a ton playing those. I have about three more songs left to play, so I’ll get onto those this weekend. I have replayed some of the harder songs on Expert, and although I still haven’t been able to full combo them, I’ve gotten higher scores on them and was able to hold combos for longer! The harder songs have really fun charts, even though they are pure heck to play through.

Rare Replay (Xbox) - I have been achievement hunting a bit on the game to unlock more content in the game. I got most of the achievements from doing these snapshot challenges for the pre-N64 and Xbox games, but a lot of the older games are pretty awful to play and make completing the challenges a bit hard, paired with some having really, really BAD controls. The only one I found to be super easy and fun when getting the snapshots was Battletoads Arcade, and the worst if you are wondering was Underwurlde thanks to the character you play as having awful jumping and there being enemies scattered all over the place. I am considering playing through all the older games to get more easy achievements, but I don’t think I will since they are extremely confusing and require lots of trial and error. I’m not going to force myself to play games I don’t like. I also did some playlist challenges with the older games and surprisingly managed to complete two of them. I am trying to complete the other playlist challenges, but they are way too hard for me to do and I give up on playing those at this point

Also, I forgot to post this update on the last “What Are You Playing This Weekend?” article but I also completed my playthrough of Conker’s Bad Fur Day in Rare Replay a week or so ago. Funny writing and charming characters, but I forgot how awful the gameplay gets.

Anyway, hope you all have a good and fun weekend! Hope that you and your families are safe