Wheeeeey, the weekend's here again, which means it's time to pop on our most comfortable slippers and get some gaming done.
Looking back on this week, the most interesting piece of news (well, "interesting" in an oh-god-when-will-it-end kind of way) was that the 'Switch 2' likely won't be launching until after the current fiscal year, which ends March 31st, 2025. This seems pretty obvious when you think about it, but it's still nevertheless noteworthy if you're someone who's literally counting down the days.
Elsewhere, a man from Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record by hooking up over 400 working consoles to one TV - truly bonkers stuff. It's also been confirmed that, yes, there will be new game announcements at Gamesom Opening Night Live, as you'd hope. We don't know if this will be relevant to Switch, but we'll keep an eye out regardless.
In sadder news, we also learned that the supremely talented Rachael Lillis, who provided the voice for Misty, Jessie, Jigglypuff, and more in the Pokémon anime has sadly passed away. The Pokémon community united in paying their respects to Lillis with several social media tributes.