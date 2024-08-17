Alien Isolation
Image: Sega

Wheeeeey, the weekend's here again, which means it's time to pop on our most comfortable slippers and get some gaming done.

Looking back on this week, the most interesting piece of news (well, "interesting" in an oh-god-when-will-it-end kind of way) was that the 'Switch 2' likely won't be launching until after the current fiscal year, which ends March 31st, 2025. This seems pretty obvious when you think about it, but it's still nevertheless noteworthy if you're someone who's literally counting down the days.

Elsewhere, a man from Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record by hooking up over 400 working consoles to one TV - truly bonkers stuff. It's also been confirmed that, yes, there will be new game announcements at Gamesom Opening Night Live, as you'd hope. We don't know if this will be relevant to Switch, but we'll keep an eye out regardless.

In sadder news, we also learned that the supremely talented Rachael Lillis, who provided the voice for Misty, Jessie, Jigglypuff, and more in the Pokémon anime has sadly passed away. The Pokémon community united in paying their respects to Lillis with several social media tributes.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm having a bit of an Alien marathon at the moment in the lead up to Alien: Romulus this weekend (I've got my tickets booked for Sunday). So, naturally, that means I'm right in the middle of another Alien: Isolation playthrough. I'm doing a Nightmare run which, after having completed the game multiple times at this point, is really the only way to experience it.

There's more Xenomorph fun to come though, as I'm playing through Aliens: infestation for the DS. WayForward really nailed it with this one; it balances the usual Metroidvania tropes with slower, more considered gameplay perfectly. At least until you run into two or three Xenomorphs at the same time. Then it's time to let loose, assholes and elbows.

Game over, man, game over.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I have found a neat trick: Playing Ace Attorney while I exercise on a stationary bike makes it a lot easier to lose track of time, which means I can cycle for longer! It's very cool. I'm gonna be so buff, and it's all thanks to Miles Edgeworth. Or should that be Kilometres Edgeworth, since that's what the bike measures in?

I also discovered Kynseed, a sort of cozy-type RPG made by a couple of ex-Fable developers. It's insanely good. It's got a ton of stuff going on, and I agree with Rock Paper Shotgun's review that it's "kind of like being allowed too much freedom at the pick-n-mix" — it can be really overwhelming, and I haven't even discovered the combat yet — but I'm enjoying how much there is to do for the time being!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

You might have guessed from my lack of updates here, but I'm in a bit of a gaming rut — there's too much to play but I don't have the motivation to dive into anything big yet! The next three months look jam-packed too...

I've spent the last week or so playing something for review, so check back next week for my thoughts on that! Otherwise, I have Thank Goodness You're Here to play through, which is absolutely hilarious and makes me miss England just a little bit. And I picked up a little farm sim in Early Access on Steam called Fields of Mistria. I really hope this comes to Switch, because my goodness, it's fantastic so far.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.

