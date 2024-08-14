Gamescom kicks off next week and ahead of Opening Night Live, the show's host and producer Geoff Keighley has reassured everyone it will definitely include "new game announcements".

Yes, apart from existing announcements like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds and Sid Meier's Civilization VII, players can also expect some brand-new reveals. So, there you go, there should be some surprises!

Geoff Keighley: "Yes, there will be new game announcements."

It's nice to know, especially after last year when Geoff mentioned before the ONL broadcast, how the 2023 show would be "less about announcing brand new projects" and instead "about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games" that were already confirmed.

Many games at this year's event (including some of the titles mentioned above) have already teased reveals, announcements and more. This includes Sega, which last week mentioned how it would be showing off Sonic X Shadow Generations, the new Atlus title as well as an unannounced project.

Gamescom will kick off later this month with Opening Night live on 20th August and the entire event runs until 25th August.