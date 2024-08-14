Nintendo has confirmed it will announce the Switch "successor" this fiscal year, so when can we expect it to be released? While there's been no official update about when this new system could drop, according to GamesIndustry.biz head Chris Dring, developers he's personally spoken to have apparently been told "not to expect it" in the current financial year.

Here's exactly what he had to say during the latest episode of the GamesIndustry.biz 'Microcast' (via VGC):

“No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year. In fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it’s out in April or May time, still early next year, not late."

The current fiscal year ends 31st March 2025, and as noted, these same "bunch of people" hope Nintendo's new hardware is out by "April or May". The source also mentions how nobody necessarily wants a clash of something like the new Grand Theft Auto and Switch, and "all that kind of stuff on top of each other".

Nintendo's hybrid system celebrated its seventh year on the market in March 2024 and has now sold more than 143 million units worldwide as of June 2024. Some of the games announced for this current generation hardware include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The Legend of Zelda series will also be making a return next month.