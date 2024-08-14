One man has set a Guinness World Record for having the highest number of unique, working video game consoles connected to one TV. Talk about putting your collection to work... (thanks to our friends at Time Extension for spotting this!)
Ibrahim Al-Nasser, from Saudi Arabia, has managed to connect 444 video game consoles — each one different — to a single TV. And every single one works, too. Is it a fire hazard? Maybe. But we're more worried about all of those wires behind the TV. Though Al-Nasser has a method of keeping all of the cables hidden and tidy behind there. Plus, Al-Nasser hooks them all up using around 30 RCA switchers, 12 HDMI switchers, converters, and more.
His consoles range from the classics such as the Super Nintendo, N64, PlayStation, and the Neo Geo, to more obscure ones such as the Super A’Can and the Magnavox Odyssey, the world's very first video game console. The collection also includes arcade cabinets, plug-and-plays, and computers, too — we spied a Steam Deck as well. So, realistically, this collection is only going to get bigger.
But what if he wants to play some Super Mario 64 or Sonic the Hedgehog? Simple — Al-Nasser has a spreadsheet that tells him what switcher or converter every single console is hooked up to. All he has to do is find the game on the Excel spreadsheet, then find the switcher, then flick the switch. Done!
With so many game consoles, you might think Al-Nasser might have an unusual favourite, but nope. His favourite console of all time is the Sega Genesis. Not a bad pick at all.
We have some healthy collectors here at NL Towers, but we can't compete with 444 game consoles and a room that looks like a museum. We might be a bit jealous... Serious, how?
[source guinnessworldrecords.com, via timeextension.com]
Comments 20
And I thought I was the bomb with five: Switch, Wii U, Wii, PS4, PS3. Anybody got a spare 400 splitter cable?
When I played the game, I only focus on one game, not by 400+ games at the same time.
How do I even stepping on DDR panel with my legs while my hands are busy to keep pressing the buttons for playing Street Fighter and keep my eyes on FF X-2 with ATB style + tied my Wiimote on my forehead and spin my head for playing Wii Party?
That beats my record by 443.
Summat tells me he's got far too much time on his hands.
He won't have time for gaming with all the attention he'll be getting from the ladies with that setup.
@hypnotoad Summat tells me youre a fellow Brit
@NinTempo You ain't wrong, mate.
@Burning_Spear and I thought i was a fire hazard for having Nes, Snes, N64, GC, Wii, Wii U, Switch, PSx, Ps2, Ps3, PS4, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Dreamcast, Neo Geo, Nes Mini and a Spectrum wired to the same TV
Sounds like a waste of electricity to me. Seriously who invented this record in the past for someone to be able to "compete" for it to begin with?
What's also worse is it being a Guinness world record he had to pay someone to come out to declare it as such.
@Oppyz666 That's just a fairytale meant to frighten children. As someone who once hooked up every electronic to a single outlet, I can guarantee no fires will happen.
Just a city wide explosion instead. Nothing major.
What a pointless endeavour not to mention a waste of power. Is he planning on playing on all of them next?
Maybe it's silly to have a World Record for something like this but I'll be the first to post that I'm extremely jealous of his setup. I wish I had a space dedicated to gaming, and the funds to make this happen. Sure you can't play more than one game at a time, but it's really cool. He's got a great collection and he has the right to be proud of his collection. Good for him!
Remember the Amazon Rainforest? Your kids won’t.
Rip that guy's electric bill...
I'm more shocked that there are 444 different consoles which can plugin to a tv. I wonder if he owns a DS also.
.. World Record for plugging things in?!
I mean, ok.. sure.. why not..
....Anyone know what the world record for the most games developed by a single person is?
Probably also got a World Record for "Biggest Electric Bill."
And all that trouble to plug retro console on a LCD/OLED and not on a CRT/PVM
Sorry to be that guy, but what's the point of this record? To increase your your electricity bill? To become a fire hazard?
@FishyS Look at 00.23
I'm envious of this. Congrats to him. And to those who are wondering what the point of it all is, I ask you - what the point of playing games?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...