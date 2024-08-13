There's some very sad news coming out of the Pokémon community and voice acting industry this week about the passing of Rachael Lillis - known as the voice of characters like Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff.

This information was originally shared by the former Ash Ketchum voice actor Veronica Taylor and more of the voice acting and Pokémon community have now joined in to pay their respects. Here are the many messages on social media about this "extraordinary talent" including an acknowledgement from the official Pokémon account:

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokémon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent.



She will be remembered for generations to come, and… — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 12, 2024



-Ash We may not have said it out loud, but you know we loved you, Misty. You were always the best.-Ash August 12, 2024





The level or genuine emotion she put into Misty during this scene is just beautiful. With recent news of the passing Rachael Lillis, I must share my favorite voice acting moment from her. August 12, 2024

Jigglypuff was as all time character and my favorite of the anime growing up-thank you to Rachael for bringing the character to life. August 12, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Rachael Lillis, many know her as the voice of Misty & Jessie from Pokémon. While she had many other incredible roles, growing up with the Pokémon anime wouldn't have been the same without her and her amazing talent. My condolences. August 12, 2024

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rachel Lillis. We never got to meet, but like many of you, I grew up with her wonderful performances as Misty and Jessie. I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones as they navigate this devastating loss. — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) August 12, 2024





RIP Rachel Lillis Your seminal voice will be missed from the world of English dubs. August 12, 2024





She also voiced the Jigglypuff that's apart of the Original 12 in the Super Smash Bros Series, I remember hearing her voice for the first time in Melee, before I started watching the Pokémon Anime in 2011. Rachael not only voiced the Anime's Jigglypuff, Jessie and Misty August 12, 2024





The voice of my main favorite childhood character Jessie Rest in peace Rachel Lillis 🕊️ August 12, 2024





"I was prepared for trouble, but not for this..." We lost Rachel Lillis. She died of cancer at 46. If you grew up with the original cast of Pokemon, then this one hurts. She voiced Misty and Jessie... and did an amazing job #rachellillis @TheVeronicaT @eric_stuart #Pokemon August 12, 2024





We are so sad to see her go so soon. We are grateful to have known her. Rachael Lillis was a very gifted performer. Smart, thoughtful, and quick witted, Rachael gave countless performances that entertained the original generation of Pokemon fans. August 12, 2024

As we've already noted, a memorial will be planned for Lillis at a later date. Apart from playing roles like Misty and Jessie, she was also credited on the Pokémon movies, Berserk, Hunter x Hunter and the Super Smash Bros. series (Jigglypuff).