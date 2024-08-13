There's some very sad news coming out of the Pokémon community and voice acting industry this week about the passing of Rachael Lillis - known as the voice of characters like Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff.
This information was originally shared by the former Ash Ketchum voice actor Veronica Taylor and more of the voice acting and Pokémon community have now joined in to pay their respects. Here are the many messages on social media about this "extraordinary talent" including an acknowledgement from the official Pokémon account:
As we've already noted, a memorial will be planned for Lillis at a later date. Apart from playing roles like Misty and Jessie, she was also credited on the Pokémon movies, Berserk, Hunter x Hunter and the Super Smash Bros. series (Jigglypuff).