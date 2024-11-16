Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

A few of you have asked for it, so yes, I'm going to be playing Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi this weekend for review. Early impressions are reasonably strong, so we'll see how it holds up. I'm also still deeply entrenched in Tetris Forever; particularly the new title, Tetris Time Warp. Wonderful stuff. Oh, and I also started Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - s'good, so far!

Over on PS5, against my better judgement, I've restarted Baldur's Gate III. Why? I don't know, I wanted to.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

It's happened. The latest major update has dragged me back into Stardew Valley.

I am well, but if you don't hear from me after a fortnight, call the police.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I’m hoping to spend a bit more time with Brothership this weekend. I’ve only just polished off the first section and am really like what I have played so far! Does the thought of doing the same for another 30 hours slightly put me off? Yeahhhh. We’ll see how long the fun lasts.

If things do get a little tiring then I’ll defo be hopping to the other beefy RPG of the week and getting my fantasy hat on in the catchily-titled Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. I’m not going to be able to get anything done next week unless I make it a fun little turn-based battle in my head…

Trent Cannon, Contributor

I have been playing the heck out of Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake this week and not just to review it. Super quick gameplay loop, plenty of fun interactions between characters, and a very addictive "one more turn" feel means I have gotten very little sleep this week.

Michelle See-Tho - Contributor

I am itching for a head-scratching so I’m returning to COCOON for some good puzzling action, and I might dip back into Immortals Fenyx Rising (which I never finished) for the puzzles too. When I need a break from those I’ll be kicking back with Stardew Valley 1.6 – I haven’t played nearly enough of it. I haven’t even gotten to a new festival yet. Or given a hat to my dog!

Nile Bowie, Contributor

So this weekend, I'll be finishing up my review of [REDACTED] on Switch for Nintendo Life, which I'm absolutely loving and am happy to report runs very well. Keep an eye out for my review early next week. Elsewhere, I'm likely to dip into the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC, and I'll probably go for a few rounds of gorey puzzling on Grindstone, which I've just gotten back into. Helluva puzzler that one.

And in the Nontendo space, I've just downloaded Spilled Mushrooms on the Playdate, which has garnered some buzz for its addictive gameplay, so I'll be giving that a whirl too.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having polished off Echoes of Wisdom and uninstalled it to free up some SD card space, this week I'll be dipping into Yakuza and, possibly, Unicorn Overlord. I've also got my fingers crossed that Animal Well and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are soon part of a Thanksgiving sale. Beyond that? C'mon, I'm not going to have time for anything beyond that! But I've still got Can of Wormholes and World of Goo 2 to return to before GOTY deliberations. It's been a good year!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Homestretch in BAKERU! Such a gem of a game with the added bonus of hundreds of pieces of Japanese trivia to discover. I think I’m also close to the end of Abathor but nowhere near completing everything Gundam Breaker 4 has to offer. I would also like to make further progress in Yakuza Kiwami but the fact that I’m hooked on Angel at Dusk and another ongoing 150% XP bonus event in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 might dictate otherwise. The Emperor protects AND level boosts.

My game of the week is Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Just the main theme alone is a quick trip to the Famicom version which I could only watch from afar since Japanese remained a gigantic barrier back in the day. Here we are in 2024, spoiled with both the original enhanced version bundled with the other two games and this new, incredible HD-2D reimagining of the game. It might still take some time but it will be an incredible luxury to have the whole remade trilogy on Switch.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.