Super Nintendo World's new themed area Donkey Kong Country opens this December in Japan, and ahead of this, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has taken fans on an exclusive tour. Here's the full rundown from the latest Nintendo Direct. Enjoy!

Entering Donkey Kong Country



To enter Donkey Kong Country, you'll need to walk through Super Nintendo World first. You'll enter a section where the surroundings transform from blocks to rocks. As you get closer to the entrance, the iconic DK music will grow louder and you'll enter a large outdoor area featuring Donkey Kong's Tree House and the Golden Temple in the background.

Donkey Konga

Apart from the main attractions throughout this new area, there are also secret areas and other sorts of entertainment. In the latest presentation, Miyamoto showed off the new 3-player conga activity, where you'll drum to the beat in time with the lights until Rambi appears.

Donkey Kong Power-Up Band And Activity

Throughout the park, you'll be able to find special letter panels, which you can scan on the new Donkey Kong Power-Up Band. This can also be recorded in the new Universal Studios app.

Miyamoto says there are lots of other Power-Up Band secrets in the same area. You can also use the Power-Up Bands of Mario and friends in this section of the park.

Jungle Beat Shakes

Of course, there'll also be some delicious DK-themed food in this section of the park. At Jungle Beat Shakes you'll be able to try out a DK Crush Sundae and the DK Wild Hot Dog featuring avocado sauce. These food items are exclusive to the Donkey Kong Country area of Super Mario World. Mmm... yummy!

Grab a photo with DK

He's the leader of the bunch, you know him well and underneath his tree house, you'll be able to grab a photo with him!

Funky's Fly 'n' Buy

At Funky's Fly 'n' Buy you'll be able to purchase exclusive Donkey Kong-themed merchandise. Funky Kong sold helpful items in the games and Miyamoto hopes fans will enjoy browsing the shop to find their favourites.

The Golden Temple

In the Golden Temple, you'll find the ride for Donkey Kong Country which involves a wild mine cart trip across the jungle. As you enter, there are all sorts of statues and murals on the walls. Can you spot the Pikmin?

As you get deeper into the temple, you'll encounter Cranky Kong and Squawks. Apparently "things are getting intense" with the Tiki Tak Tribe, so it's up to you to protect the Golden Banana... by riding the Mine Cart.

Mine Cart ride

The mine cart ride sees you ascend to the top of the temple entering a giant Barrel Cannon. Along the way you'll even see Dixie Kong, but that's all we know about this ride for now! Miyamoto also notes how he would even recommend it for people who aren't "particularly fond" of roller coasters.

The Donkey Kong Country area will open at Super Nintendo World Japan this December.