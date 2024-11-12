The third and strongest instalment of GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy brings this excellent set of Switch remasters to a close. In some ways, it feels inaccurate to say Call of Prypiat is the best of the three because it so effectively capitalises on the groundwork laid by Shadow of Chornobyl, but it’s a brilliant, welcome return to atmospheric exploration and emergent horror, with a reduced focus on firefights.
An intro cinematic recaps the real and fictional events that led to the opening of the Zone’s mysterious centre. The military has enacted ‘Project Fairway’ to beat the other factions and reach the area first. Predictably, this doesn't go well and Major Alexander Degtyarev, an ex-Stalker, is sent to investigate crashed helicopters scattered across the Prypiat outskirts.
A significant improvement on the weaker but enjoyable Clear Sky, Call of Prypiat drops Major Degtyarev into the Zone’s northern reaches, with the freedom to tackle his objectives in any order. Instead of bouncing around faction outposts, beset on all sides by gangs of trigger-happy Stalkers, Degtyarev finds allies and resources wherever he can. Faction groups are mostly friendly, with the odd bandit outpost to shake things up (and exploit for riches).
The geography of this new area makes going off the beaten track more of a temptation. Anomalies are evenly scattered, some containing the powerful and valuable artefacts that are the lifeblood of every Stalker. As mentioned, friendly factions outweigh hostile ones, so there’s plenty more opportunity to get lore and side quests from groups you stumble on.
The Major’s journey towards Prypiat re-emphasises one of the series' most engaging aspects: horror. Whether discovering an outpost full of zombie soldiers, or sneaking past a group of sleeping Bloodsuckers, atmospheric chills feel like a priority for GSC here. There’s even a terrifying new enemy in the Burer, a hooded mutant with telekinetic powers and a penchant for posing as crying children.
Another addition to the Zone’s perils this time around is emissions. Scripted events in the previous two games, these phenomena are now randomised map killers that will wipe out Degtyarev and any NPC caught out in the open. Handy map icons guide you to cover when an emission occurs, but they are still tense set pieces. A fun side effect is finding the corpses of hapless Stalkers who couldn't find shelter in time...then looting them.
Call of Prypiat is the most refined experience of the trilogy. Everything from the HUD to the survival mechanics has been optimised to give the best experience for would-be Stalkers. Visible status icons and an on-screen quickslot view will have you going into menus less frequently. The shooting is still fantastic, with minor refinements of Chornobyl and Clear Sky's system making this the smoothest bullet thrower of the bunch. It’s worth noting that the generous assist options present on these versions mitigate the series' notorious fiddly aiming.
Alas, one big gripe remains for all three titles and that's text size. On handheld, this isn't too much of an issue, but on some displays you'll be squinting to see the dialogue window's contents. This is a holdover from the original PC version of the games and it's a shame that these genuinely great remasters didn't address this.
Comments 17
Thanks for the review, it was nice getting to know more about the STALKER games even though they're not for me and I'm so glad they're overall so good also on Switch - fingers crossed they'll fix the text size sooner rather than later, though!
I bought this at the weekend, first time playing the series. I restarted three times to get a feel for the controls and menus, then the game clicked and it's really engaging. Honestly demonstrates you dont need the latest graphics to create atmosphere and tension. Very glad finally got around to playing on Switch.
I've seen the other two games in the eshop, and always been intrigued by them. Now that I know there's a third game with better mechanics, I just might finally buy one!
I've only started Clear Sky briefly so far, but I think I will start with that one eventually, because it's considered the weakest in the trilogy (and because I want to play the games chronologically).
But I'm taking my time and probably will start playing the games around 1st of december when winter really starts to kick in. It will nice to play some story heavy games for a change that you haven't played before.
Is there a chance to include information for the physical availability of the games in future reviews?
What is ON the cartridge?
Or if it does not have any physical editions planned.
Oooh I remember those random emissions as mods to the original, the only one I really played a lot. They were insanely tense, so to hear they made it into the third game, good luck to everyone!
I still wish to revisit this series one day, but time... I have none.
It seems that this is the best of the three. Now the question is: can you play this one without having experienced the other two?
@the_beaver I hear there are some story spoilers for the plot of the first game if you intend to play that later, but's it's a self contained game.
Was wondering which was considered the best. The opinions vary online. May go for this one on your recommendation. Cheers for the review.
@Ristar24 Well, that's good to know, thanks!
The game just oozes atmosphere. Very glad we have this series on Switch. I would love a cart. Or big dumb collector's edition...
oh Wish Granter, I wish nintendolife spells S.T.A.L.K.E.R. correctly
As a fan of horror and urban exploration, this looks right up my alley. A creepy decrepit alley that is.
Once again, I have no idea what game are you reviewing. STALKER: Call of Prypiat? I searched online and this game doesn't exist. Maybe it's about S.T.A.L.K.E.R.? S.T.A.L.K.E.R stands for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers and Robbers. Service about games can't write a game's title correctly.
@Oni no one seems lost here but you, lol.
@LikelySatan Heheh you know, would be nice to see the actual, correct title. This one reads like some creepy pron parody.
@the_beaver there is a narrative through line that requires you play all three titles. I'd say playing them all is worth it, but if you need to get one, CoP's intro fills in any information required and the protagonist is a new character.
