It's finally the weekend, and we're ready to chill out with a spot of gaming. Before we get into our plans, however, let's take a look at what happened in the world of Nintendo this week.
It was a big one for PlayStation news, weirdly, as we speculated on 'Switch 2' pricing after Sony revealed the £700 PS5 Pro. We also delved into Astro Bot (another non-tendo release) as we looked at the fan reaction to its Mario inspiration.
On a Switch-related note, meanwhile, we learnt of a new Mario Wonder OLED bundle, prepared for Splatoon 3's Grand Festival Splatfest and went hands-on with Super Mario Party Jamboree.
It's been a big one for reviews, too. This week, we shared our thoughts on Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, Elsie, Yars Rising, NBA 2K25 and more. Phew, September's already stacking up, and it's not even Zelda time yet!
Here's what a handful of us Nintendo Lifers are playing this weekend...