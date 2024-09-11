Recently, we asked you if $499 would be too much to pay for a 'Switch 2'. 20% of respondees said 'nope', nearly 30% thought it would be too much, and the majority (rather sensibly) said that it would depend on how big of an upgrade Nintendo's next generation of hardware represented.

Yesterday Sony pulled back the curtain on the long-rumoured PS5 Pro, an iterative update to its existing console which offers a spec-bump that, as Mark Cerny said in his presentation, looks to close the gap between performance and fidelity modes. Showcasing a modest but noticeable boost (at least when zooming in on the pixels as the presentation did) to several games in Sony's back catalogue — including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021), and The Last of Us II Remastered (2024) — the price was then revealed: $699 / £699 / €799.

Our friends over at Push Square have the full details and what's included with this new half-step system, but the long and short of it is:

upgraded GPU

better ray tracing

some AI-upscaling

2TB SSD

disc drive and stand are not included

For comparison, the base PS5 (slim) currently costs $450 for the digital version and $500 with the optional disc drive bundled. The non-slim, digital-only PS5 launched in 2020 for $399, with the built-in disc drive version commanding a $100 premium.

Now, this product is clearly aimed at Sony's hardcore fanbase, but that's 700 bucks/quid — and a staggering €800 in Europe — for the Pro experience. Mileage will vary on whether you think slightly better-looking background crowds in the (impressive) 2021 Ratchet game is worth the investment, but even the hardest of core PlayStation users will have to swallow hard before shelling out. It feels like after years of living in fear of "$599 USD" meme mockery, Sony finally ripped off the band-aid and told console players to buck up for massive outlays in the years to come.

What has any of this got to do with Switch users, you ask? Well, in several ways, the negative reaction puts a microscope on the incredibly thin tightrope Nintendo will be walking with its 'Switch 2' pricing.

We'll discuss inflation in a moment, but the core issue here seems to be one of value proposition - how much of an upgrade the hardware represents. If Sony were presenting PS6, with a suite of new, dedicated software and features showcasing a generational leap, I don't believe the reaction would be the same.