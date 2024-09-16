Go Team Future! We have Switch 2.

Deep Cut are the future. After the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook have had their time to shine for years, I want Deep Cut to star in their own story mode in the next game. They have plenty of untapped potential. There’s still so much we don’t know about them or the Splatlands in general. I don’t want Nintendo to neglect them the way they did Callie in Splatoon 2 after she lost to Marie in Splatoon 1. She barely appeared in the game even as an antagonist. No, Deep Cut deserves better. Even if they’re new and inexperienced characters, they helped me to accept Splatoon 3’s chaos theme after I was a staunch supporter of Team Order. That was no small feat. Ironically, Team Future feels a little like Team Order 2.0 to an extent…

In general, I don’t believe in living in the past and living life aimlessly in the present. The future may be scary, but hopes and dreams for my personal future keep me going in life. Without a vision, I’m just going through the motions in the present. I may like the past in general when it comes to history and nostalgia, but my personal life? Eh, that I don’t have much nostalgia for. I’m not where I used to be but I’m still not where I need to be.

Nintendo wouldn’t make Splatoon 4 like Pokemon Legends: Arceus like Team Past seems to think. A story mode, sure, but not make the whole game take place back in the Great Turf War. While the next game will be on new hardware with new controllers and whatnot, Splatoon 4 shouldn’t have to be a “safe” sequel that just feels like more of the same. People thought Splatoon 3 was too safe. The future would provide some slick theming, smart use of online bots and maybe even a story mode set in space. Ink forward!