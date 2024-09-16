Update [Mon 16th Sep, 2024 10:45 BST]: After a whopping 72 hours of end-to-end splatting, Splatoon 3's Grand Festival Splatfest has found its champion.
Team Past walked away with the win in this one, pulling in an impressive 500p which left it head and shoulders above the competition. Team Present landed in second place with 370p, while Team Future brought up the rear with 0p.
Nintendo capped off the latest Splatfest with the somewhat anticipated announcement that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" will come to an end. While select events like seasonal Splatfests, Big Runs and Eggstra Work will still crop up now and then, it looks like things are winding down for the series' biggest entry yet.
To mark this closing chapter, Nintendo has released a special video titled 'A Celebration of Splatfests' which, as you might expect, takes a look back at every Splatoon 3 Splatfest theme accompanied by Deep Cut's mellow tones. You can find the full vid below — just make sure you've got some tissues, Splatoon fans.