Splatoon 3 Grand Festival
Image: Nintendo

Update [Mon 16th Sep, 2024 10:45 BST]: After a whopping 72 hours of end-to-end splatting, Splatoon 3's Grand Festival Splatfest has found its champion.

Team Past walked away with the win in this one, pulling in an impressive 500p which left it head and shoulders above the competition. Team Present landed in second place with 370p, while Team Future brought up the rear with 0p.

Nintendo capped off the latest Splatfest with the somewhat anticipated announcement that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" will come to an end. While select events like seasonal Splatfests, Big Runs and Eggstra Work will still crop up now and then, it looks like things are winding down for the series' biggest entry yet.

To mark this closing chapter, Nintendo has released a special video titled 'A Celebration of Splatfests' which, as you might expect, takes a look back at every Splatoon 3 Splatfest theme accompanied by Deep Cut's mellow tones. You can find the full vid below — just make sure you've got some tissues, Splatoon fans.

Original article [Thu 12th Sep, 2024 10:45 BST]: We are mere hours away from Splatoon 3's "biggest Splatfest yet" as the Grand Festival is finally set to kick off tomorrow (or today, for those in North America).

This 72-hour-long event pits the Splatlands' biggest musical icons against each other in a battle over "Which is the most important to you?", with the Squid Sisters' Team Past facing off against Off The Hook's Team Present and Deep Cut's Team Future.

You can find the Grand Festival's precise start time for your region below.

  • North America: 5pm (Thu) PDT / 6pm (Thu) MDT / 7pm (Thu) CDT / 8pm (Thu) EDT
  • UK/Ire: 1am BST
  • Europe: 2am CEST / 3am EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 10am AEST

A translated tweet from @SplatoonJP referred to this event as the "final battle", and while we have had no word of such finality since, this huge event would certainly see Splatoon 3 go out with a bang.

Voting opened last week, so be sure to head to the standee in Splatsville or Inkopolis Square to pick your winner and redeem your special Splatfest t-shirt. Once you've done so, why not let us know which team got your support in the following poll?

Which team gets your vote for the Grand Festival Splatfest?

Are you excited for the Grand Festival Splatfest? Do you think this will be Splatoon 3's final one? Ink your thoughts in the comments.