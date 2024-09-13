Following rumours about some new Switch bundles, Nintendo Australia has lifted the lid on a brand new bundle featuring a Switch OLED model and a copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

This bundle is set to release in this region next month on 24th October 2024. The Switch OLED is the 'white set' and the copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes pre-installed on the system. This package also includes a 12 month Switch Online base tier membership.





Reports about a Mario Wonder OLED bundle originally surfaced last week, with the same source claiming multiple other bundles are on the way to Europe very soon. If we hear any updates in other locations about this bundle (including the price), or any of the other rumoured bundles, we'll be sure to let you know.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was originally released on the Switch in October 2023. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game a "wonderful" nine out of ten stars, calling it the best 2D Mario game since Super Mario World.