Okami - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Get your paintbrushes ready, because it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up a trio of covers for Wario Land 3 on the Game Boy Color and after a weekend of voting, we were left with a clear winner. It was the European variant that walked away with the win, taking 42% of the vote and leaving the North American and Japanese designs with 36% and 22%, respectively.

This time, we've been inspired by Hideki Kamiya's TGA name drop as we're taking a look at the classic Wii Zelda-like, Okami. Yes, a follow-up is in the works, so it's only right we go back to where it all started (besides, we already covered the DS sequel back in 2020).

Europe and North America opted for very similar designs for this one, so we have a classic duel on our hands as the Western covers face off against Japan. Let's check them out.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Okami - EU / NA
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

The European and North American design is honestly pretty simple and to the point. Our wolfy protagonist stands front and centre, rearing up on its hind legs as if ready for action. The painterly aesthetic extends into the single-colour background too, with the blue forest contrasting the red of the logo. We'd be lying if we didn't say that we find this one a little bit nice.

Japan

Okami - JP
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

Woof. The Japanese design takes the game's artistic sensibilities and dials it up to eleven. Amaterasu now runs towards us with a flaming reflector on its back. Bright pastoral colours extend over the left half of the box, while a pink cherry blossom peeks out in the background. It certainly has more going on, but gosh, isn't it beautiful?

Which region got the best Okami box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.