Wario Land 3 -
Image: Nintendo Life

WAH! Welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a duo of designs for Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the 3DS, with Europe and North America facing off against Japan. After a week of voting, it was the former that walked away with a commanding win, with the Western design taking 63%of the vote and the Japanese one at 37%.

But now, onto this week. Nintendo released Wario Land 3 on the Game Boy Color in 2000 as the third entry in the fast-paced platforming Mario spin-off series. It might not be quite as beloved as its GBA successor, but this music box-set adventure continued the franchise's high-octane dashing and crashing just one year before the GBA would bring a welcome power boost to the handheld market.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube788k
Watch on YouTube

There are three different designs for this one, so let's check 'em out...

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe

Wario Land 3 - EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The European design shows ol' Wario in a series of different unfortunate incidents, each set against a plain sky backdrop. It's pretty goofy to look at, and we like the cartoony design of each sprite (and the way that bat overlaps with the GBC border), but perhaps it's not the most detailed out there.

North America

Wario Land 3 - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The North American design takes the same Wario figure as the European one, but the background has been completely revamped, with the game's central music box taking pride of place. The more we look at it, the more we miss those goofy Wario sprites.

Japan

Wario Land 3 - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Finally, the Japanese variant. This is very similar to the NA version in terms of the central images, but man, is there a lot more text in the way here! The overall background image takes up more of the frame, but an extended title and orange footer mean that more of it is left covered up.

Which region got the best Wario Land 3 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.