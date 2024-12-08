WAH! Welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!
Last time, we matched up a duo of designs for Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the 3DS, with Europe and North America facing off against Japan. After a week of voting, it was the former that walked away with a commanding win, with the Western design taking 63%of the vote and the Japanese one at 37%.
But now, onto this week. Nintendo released Wario Land 3 on the Game Boy Color in 2000 as the third entry in the fast-paced platforming Mario spin-off series. It might not be quite as beloved as its GBA successor, but this music box-set adventure continued the franchise's high-octane dashing and crashing just one year before the GBA would bring a welcome power boost to the handheld market.
There are three different designs for this one, so let's check 'em out...