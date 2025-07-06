Well well well — one month with the Switch 2, and we're still swimming in eShop games. Yep, it's time for eShop Selects for June 2025!

Who needs Mario Kart World when you've got backwards compatibility, eh? Just because we have a new console, doesn't mean we're just looking at Switch 2 games. And going forward, eShop Selects will be looking at eShop games on both consoles.

So, let's run down the rules quickly; Game Key-Card and Code In Box releases won't be included here, only eShop exclusives (at least in the West). Where a digital-only game has a Switch 1 and Switch 2 version, we'll be focusing on the Switch 2 version. And we know some of these are and might get a limited physical down the line, but for now, they're digital only, so they do count.

Okay. Other than that, things are basically the same — we ask our writers and contributors to pick their top three eShop games from June 2025 from what we reviewed, and the games with the highest total scores will make our top three. It's a strong month this time around, too.