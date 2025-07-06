eShop Selects June 2025
Well well well — one month with the Switch 2, and we're still swimming in eShop games. Yep, it's time for eShop Selects for June 2025!

Who needs Mario Kart World when you've got backwards compatibility, eh? Just because we have a new console, doesn't mean we're just looking at Switch 2 games. And going forward, eShop Selects will be looking at eShop games on both consoles.

So, let's run down the rules quickly; Game Key-Card and Code In Box releases won't be included here, only eShop exclusives (at least in the West). Where a digital-only game has a Switch 1 and Switch 2 version, we'll be focusing on the Switch 2 version. And we know some of these are and might get a limited physical down the line, but for now, they're digital only, so they do count.

Okay. Other than that, things are basically the same — we ask our writers and contributors to pick their top three eShop games from June 2025 from what we reviewed, and the games with the highest total scores will make our top three. It's a strong month this time around, too.

Honourable mentions

Eleven games made the cut this time around, with the new console ushering in some new exclusives and upgraded titles. But most of these are Switch 1 games, of course. Hooray for being able to play old games on the new system!

A busy month, unsurprisingly, then! Note that No Man's Sky isn't here because it has a Switch 1 physical. Otherwise, here's what didn't quite make our top three, and as always, there's a ton of variety here.

3rd Place - Deltarune

Even though we've got at least three chapters left, Deltarune still absolutely rules.

All three of our podium finishers are Switch 2 launch titles, and Deltarune — along with the new chapters 3 and 4 — was maybe the most surprising. Deltarune may have started way back in 2018, but the two new chapters may well be the best of the bunch.

Chapter 3 is this writer's favourite, balancing brand new gameplay styles with hilarious characters and a shocking end. Chapter 5 comes in 2026, and we can't wait. We gave the first four chapters an 8/10.

2nd Place - Fast Fusion

Shin’en has done it again; Fast Fusion is a stand-out launch title, even alongside the beautiful Mario Kart World.

If you need a game to demonstrate the Switch 2's graphical capabilities (that isn't Cyberpunk), then Fast Fusion is it. It looks stunning both docked and handheld, and is the current hardcore racers' choice on the new console. Plus, you can play it with a friend on Switch 1 with GameShare.

While it's largely a refinement of what came before, with a few new mechanics sprinkled in, Fast Fusion is a must-buy for the Switch 2, and one of the cheapest games to pick up right now, too. We scored this one a well-deserved 9/10.

1st Place - Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Just weeks after launch on Switch 1, Fantasy Life i got a Switch 2 Edition, and — lo and behold — it's outstanding. Because we were still working on our review in May's eShop Selects, and the Switch 2 version was looming, we decided to hold the game back for June's edition. And, well, we may as well invent a new life for the game — Champion.

Level-5 has cemented its return with a huge time sink that's incredibly difficult to put down, once it has its hooks in you. While it may not have the narrative depth of the 3DS game, there is so much to do, and it never gets boring. You can decorate an entire island, journey through a huge open world, spend hours fishing and crafting, or attempt to level every single Life. It's a staggering achievement, and there's still more to come, including DLC.

We scored Fantasy Life i a 9/10, and it's our eShop Selects June 2025 winner!

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.