Fantasy Life
Image: Level-5

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has just locked in a May release date and although the West reportedly is not getting a physical version, fans aren't completely out of luck.

As highlighted by Gematsu, a physical edition of the game for Switch and PS5 will be made available in Japan and it includes English language support. Pre-orders are now available on select websites like Playasia.

"Product languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube796k
Watch on YouTube
Fantasy Life
Image: via Gematsu / Level-5

If you are going the digital route, once again there's the standard edition for $59.99 USD (or the regional equivalent and the deluxe digital edition for $69.99 including early access and a bunch of additional content. You can also get a deluxe edition upgrade for $13.99.

Would you be interested in a physical copy of this game? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

[source gematsu.com]