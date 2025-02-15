Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has just locked in a May release date and although the West reportedly is not getting a physical version, fans aren't completely out of luck.

As highlighted by Gematsu, a physical edition of the game for Switch and PS5 will be made available in Japan and it includes English language support. Pre-orders are now available on select websites like Playasia.

"Product languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English"

If you are going the digital route, once again there's the standard edition for $59.99 USD (or the regional equivalent and the deluxe digital edition for $69.99 including early access and a bunch of additional content. You can also get a deluxe edition upgrade for $13.99.