Shin'en Multimedia has been hard at work on the first major update for Fast Fusion on the Switch 2, and we can now exclusively reveal that it will launch this week on 26th June 2025.

But what do you get with it? Well, Shin'en has confirmed to us that the 'Pure Update' – which is completely free, by the way – will contain three new tracks based on classics from Fast RMX. These will be largely faithful recreations of fan favourites from the original 2017 Switch launch title, but with small tweaks to make use of the new 'Hyperjump' feature along with all new visuals and effects.

Carbium Cup

- Alpine Trust

- Sunahara Plains

- Zenshoh Habitat

In addition to the new tracks, the Pure Update will also include a new performance mode simply called 'Pure', which renders at 1440p dynamic resolution with no upscaling applied. Fan feedback from the game's release was that the visuals could often look a little blurry due to the application of DLSS, so hopefully this new option will completely erradicate this.

That's not all, though. Shin'en has also shared that the Alpine Trust track will implement a new GPU particle system for the snowflakes effect, and we honestly can't wait to see this in action. We're also getting two new Jukebox entries, tweaks to make progression slightly easier (specifically a lower price for the third cup), a bug fix to resolve a rare crash when switching rendering modes often, and several smaller fixes and corrections.

Now, let's take a closer look at the new tracks:

Fast Fusion is a real showstopper launch title for the Switch 2, earning a well-deserved score of 9/10 in our review. We said that it's "easily the most accomplished entry in Shin'en Multimedia's series so far" and is "an absolute must-buy" for new Switch 2 owners.

If, however, you thought the overall content was a little slim, then hopefully this first major update will help alleviate this with the addition of three new tracks.