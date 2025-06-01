The summer is here, the Switch 2 is almost here, and that means it's eShop Selects time for May.

This is our very last Switch 1 edition of our monthly feature — but don't worry, things aren't changing with the release of a new console. You'll still be getting your monthly dose of eShop hidden gems that we've reviewed, but Switch 2 eShop exclusives will be joining the party too.

So, let's jump in — like previous editions, our team of writers and contributors have got together to vote for their top three games from all game releases we reviewed from May 2025. The games with the highest total scores make our top three. It really is that simple.