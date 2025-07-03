After last month, we bet you thought July was cooling off a little, right? Well... a little, but not much.

The Switch 2 has been here for a month now, and we're swimming in games old and new on the new platform. And look, we all know what's top banana for many of you this month, and a new Switch 2 Edition is also on the agenda, but there's 13 (ish... there's a couple of bundles here!) other fabulous looking games coming out on both hybrids.

Running through the best of the best for July is the lovely Felix, who's out enjoying the gorgeous summer sun and sharing some exciting games coming to Nintendo's consoles. What a duo, hey? Sun, fun, and video games... ahhh.

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube825k

Make sure you check out the video up-top, but here's the 15 games we're most looking forward to this month:

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - 10th July (Switch 1)

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
Image: Nightdive Studios

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - 11th July (Switch 1 & 2)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
Image: Activision

Patapon 1+2 Replay - 11th July (Switch 1)

Patapon 1+2 Replay
Image: Bandai Namco

Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July (Switch 2)

Donkey Kong Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Shadow Labyrinth - 18th July (Switch 1 & 2)

Shadow Labyrinth
Image: Bandai Namco

Monument Valley 3 - 22nd July (Switch 1)

Monument Valley 3
Image: ustwo games

Misc. A Tiny Tale - 22nd July (Switch 1)

Misc. A Tiny Tale
Image: Tinyware Games

WWE 2K25 - 23rd July (Switch 2)

WWE 2K25
Image: 2K Games

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - 24th July (Switch 2)

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
Image: Nintendo

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files - 25th July (Switch 1 & 2)

No Sleep For Kaname Date
Image: Spike Chunsoft

Wild Hearts S - 25th July (Switch 2)

Wild Hearts S
Image: Koei Tecmo

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game - 29th July (Switch 1)

Tales of the Shire
Image: Private Division

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - 31st July (Switch 1)

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
Image: Dotemu

Woof! That's a stacked month. Lots of classic ports and some brand new titles, too. Let us know what you're most excited for by sharing in the comments and voting in our poll below!

Which July 2025 release are you the most excited about?