After last month, we bet you thought July was cooling off a little, right? Well... a little, but not much.

The Switch 2 has been here for a month now, and we're swimming in games old and new on the new platform. And look, we all know what's top banana for many of you this month, and a new Switch 2 Edition is also on the agenda, but there's 13 (ish... there's a couple of bundles here!) other fabulous looking games coming out on both hybrids.

Running through the best of the best for July is the lovely Felix, who's out enjoying the gorgeous summer sun and sharing some exciting games coming to Nintendo's consoles. What a duo, hey? Sun, fun, and video games... ahhh.

Make sure you check out the video up-top, but here's the 15 games we're most looking forward to this month:

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - 10th July (Switch 1)