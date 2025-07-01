With the Switch 2 entering its second month, following his Switch 2 debut in the Mario Kart World roster, DK is back in his own game - and it's looking bananas.

Seriously, though, Donkey Kong Bananza is looking brilliant and we're very excited to finally get our hands on the latest game from the makers of Super Mario Odyssey. And Nintendo is following it up just a week later with the Jamboree TV update for Super Mario Party Jamboree. And with all the Switch 1 games still coming out, too, it's looking like a busy time over the summer months in the northern hemisphere!

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for July & August 2025

Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July



Nintendo's next big offering after Mario Kart, we had a great (and brief) time with DKB at the Switch 2 Experiences and absolutely loved how this one looks and feels.

Featuring the new, redesigned DK smashing seven bells out of the surrounding environment, we've got very high hopes for this 3D platformer, given that it'll have to tide us over until Mario decides to park his ride and gets back to running and jumping.

Help Donkey Kong make his way through the depths of the Underground World. The deeper he goes, the more amazing places he finds! There's no shortage of things DK can pulverise with his powerful punches. Break on through this truly destructive adventure.

Unwieldy name aside, SMPJNS2E+JTV (oof) will be a big showcase for Nintendo's multiplayer CameraPlay feature which tracks and adds players' faces to the game, if you so choose. Jamboree TV contains all the new stuff, but anybody who missed this third Mario Party game has all that to look forward to, as well.

Remember, if you already own the original physically or digitally, though, you can just buy the (digital) Upgrade Pack separately and it'll upgrade you to the Switch 2 version.

New way to play exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2: Jamboree TV

New modes that use mouse controls, microphone and a compatible USB-C camera (sold separately)

Players appear within the game via CameraPlay using a compatible USB-C camera (sold separately)

GameShare compatibility for local multiplayer

WQHD (1440p) resolution in TV mode*, Full HD (1080p) in tabletop mode and handheld mode

Promised as "more than just a port", Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar looks to modernise an oft-overlooked DS entry in the Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons series, overhauling the visuals and adding full voice acting, a first for the series.

The winds of change bring you to the breezy hills of Zephyr Town. Rebuild your farm from humble beginnings and breathe new life into the town's once-famous bazaar. Set up your stall to sell produce and goods, and meet charming townsfolk to befriend and romance as you help the community thrive.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 28th August

A gem of a Switch game returns with an NS2 Edition, adding a whole new Star-Crossed World section and giving the visuals and frame rate of the original game a bump as well. We awarded this 3D platformer 9/10 in our review, so we've got high hopes for this return to the Forgotten Land.

Remember, as with Jamboree, if you already own the original physically or digitally, though, you can just buy the (digital) Upgrade Pack separately and it'll upgrade you to the Switch 2 version.

After the world is struck by a powerful meteor, Kirby must use his amazing abilities, including some all-new Mouthful Modes to clear a trail through uncharted territory in this exciting adventure.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features

Includes:

- A new story: Star-Crossed World

- Improved graphics and frame rate

- Nintendo Switch game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

More Upcoming Games for July & August 2025



As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months.

New Switch 2 Accessories & eShop Credit

Finally, here's a selection of Switch 2 accessories coming soon, and our Switch 2 buyer's guides if you're looking for something in particular.

