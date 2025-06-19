Just under a month ago, Level-5 revealed that it would be releasing free DLC for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which has been a huge success for the Japanese developer. The game has sold over 1 million copies across all platforms, and the Switch 2 version in particular is absolutely fantastic.

Now, the developer has shared more details about that upcoming free DLC, Update the World, and it really is updating the world, as Ginormosia will be transforming into a base for a roguelike, open world adventure (thanks, Gematsu!). A date hasn't been announced, but Level-5 is aiming to bring it to fans "as soon as possible."

Alongside this massive-sounding mode, more powerful gear, new equipment, new mounts, some strange new items, and additional emotes and hairstyles will be coming. But, most importantly, look at this fuzzy new character who will play an important role in the DLC. Is he good? Is he bad? We don't care — he's got a very fluffy mane!

Level-5 promises that, for as big as the world sounds, the upcoming DLC will offer "engaging content for both experienced players and newcomers alike." Well, the base game already does that, so Level-5 will be stealing more of our time in the near future.

We're delighted to see how successful and popular Fantasy Life i has become, and the Switch and Switch 2 versions are now totally up to date with other consoles as of today's free update. Between this and Mario Kart World, we're never going to have time for anything else, are we?

Let us know if you're looking forward to this free DLC in the comments.