eShop Selects is back once again to tuck you in for the cosy autumnal weather!

We can't believe there's only a few more months left until 2025. That doesn't feel right. And with a busy November ahead, it's only right we start stockpiling some video games. As always, our staff and contributors voted for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed; only the best count, and the top three will make our list below.

Your winner for September's Readers' choice was clear — Karel Matějka's BZZZT swept up the competition, and with outstanding reviews on Steam (from last year) and its beautiful visuals and addictive gameplay, we shouldn't be surprised. One for the backlog...