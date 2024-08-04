Pinch yourselves, it's August, summer's end is approaching, and we're here to talk about video games gone by. Yep, it's time to look back at last month and talk about July's eShop Selects.

Nintendo has had another fairly quiet month on the Switch — Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was the big one, with the likes of Ace Combat 7's long-awaited Switch port proving to be a top-tier rerelease. But the eShop has been booming, as per usual. That's what we focus on for eShop Selects, and as usual, our staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, and we give you the winners (and the best of the rest).

Before we jump into July, let's celebrate Moonstone Island's victory for June! The game won the NL readers' choice poll for games we didn't review. And, well, we have a pretty good reason for not reviewing this one; erstwhile Nintendo Life staffer and current contributor Kate Gray is a writer on the game! A sparkling choice, we think.