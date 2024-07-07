eShop Selects June 2024
Image: Nintendo Life

We're now well into July, which means it's time to look back and survey the last month's worth of Switch eShop releases and pick our favourite.

It was a relatively quiet month on the Switch front, with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD being the big new physical releases, although the late-arriving Tchia turned out to be a sheer delight, too. Today, though, we're looking at games that didn't get a wide, non-limited physical release. As ever, our staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, and we give you the winners (and the best of the rest).

Before we dive in, a shoutout to Duck Detective - The Secret Salami, NL readers' choice for the best game in May that we weren't able to review. They say it's a quacker!

Okay, let's see what June had up its sleeve...

Honourable mentions

There's a svelte seven games on our Switch eShop shortlist this month - here are the four which didn't make the top three:

Nintendo Life's honourable mentions

3. Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (Switch eShop)

Rocket Knight arguably got cast as one of the 'also-rans' of the '90s platformer scene, but Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked shows Konami's ol' Sparkster the respect he deserves.

Comprising "two fine games and one stellar, timeless piece of work," this collection brings with it the modern bells and whistles you'd expect in a satisfying 16-bit package that will get the nostalgia flowing for fans of the games (the original of which Tom describes as "godly" in our review) and will serve as an excellent introduction if you missed it three decades ago.

2. Dicefolk (Switch eShop)

In at numero dos is Dicefolk, a monster-catching roguelite deckbuilder that impressed us greatly.

"An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make this one a brilliant addition to the library," said the excellent Mitch Vogel in his NL review. "Approachable without being patronising," he called it. "Tons of fun," he said. "Do I get paid extra for all the quotes you're pulling for the eShop Selects article?" he asked. But the line went all crackly and we lost the connection.

Anyhow, Dicefolk. Good game.

1. Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop)

And coming in at number one, it's Beyond Good & Evil. This is a game we have great affection for and it was a treat to see that Ubisoft has treated it with the appropriate reverence.

It was also a relief to play it two decades on and see that it stands up almost as well today as it did in 2003. As we said in our review, it boasts "some lovely visual and auditory upgrades, an excellent gallery feature, and a whole bunch of meaningful extras." Yep, we thoroughly enjoyed our return trip to Hillys, but did you like it as much as we did? We'll find out below.

eShop Selects Reader's Choice Vote (June 2024)

As ever there are some games we weren't able to review this month (we're chasing Fading Afternoon, in fact, so while we can't promise anything, watch this space), so let us know below your favourite Switch eShop games that we weren't able to review.

And you can also vote for your personal picks from the above, too.

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.