In at numero dos is Dicefolk, a monster-catching roguelite deckbuilder that impressed us greatly.

"An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make this one a brilliant addition to the library," said the excellent Mitch Vogel in his NL review. "Approachable without being patronising," he called it. "Tons of fun," he said. "Do I get paid extra for all the quotes you're pulling for the eShop Selects article?" he asked. But the line went all crackly and we lost the connection.

Anyhow, Dicefolk. Good game.

As ever there are some games we weren't able to review this month (we're chasing Fading Afternoon, in fact, so while we can't promise anything, watch this space), so let us know below your favourite Switch eShop games that we weren't able to review.

And you can also vote for your personal picks from the above, too.

What's the best Switch eShop game we missed in June 2024? What's the best Switch eShop game we missed in June 2024? (2 votes) Battle Crush (Switch eShop) 50 % Moonstone Island (Switch eShop) 50 %

What was your favourite eShop game from our top June picks? Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) Echo Generation: Midnight Edition (Switch eShop) Frogun Encore (Switch eShop) NeoSprint (Switch eShop) Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (Switch eShop) Star Wars: Hunters (Switch eShop) What was your favourite eShop game from our top June picks? (11 votes) Dicefolk (Switch eShop) 36 % Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) 27 % Echo Generation: Midnight Edition (Switch eShop) 0% Frogun Encore (Switch eShop) 9 % NeoSprint (Switch eShop) 0% Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (Switch eShop) 27 % Star Wars: Hunters (Switch eShop) 0%

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.