We're now well into July, which means it's time to look back and survey the last month's worth of Switch eShop releases and pick our favourite.
It was a relatively quiet month on the Switch front, with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD being the big new physical releases, although the late-arriving Tchia turned out to be a sheer delight, too. Today, though, we're looking at games that didn't get a wide, non-limited physical release. As ever, our staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, and we give you the winners (and the best of the rest).
Before we dive in, a shoutout to Duck Detective - The Secret Salami, NL readers' choice for the best game in May that we weren't able to review. They say it's a quacker!