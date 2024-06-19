In case you somehow missed it earlier on, Nintendo has finally rolled out its "mature" rated Nintendo 64 app for Switch Online users here in the West. This was announced alongside the return of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Rare's legendary title Perfect Dark - "now with online multiplayer".

This app is one extra tile on your Home menu and there's no way to merge these games with the existing N64 releases, but it is what it is. On a more positive note, this does mean even more mature-themed Nintendo 64 titles could one day make their way across to the Expansion Pack service (come on, Conker's Bad Fur Day).

The "mature" application originally made its debut on the Switch in Japan last November, alongside the release of GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini. Noticeably these games managed to avoid being added to Nintendo's mature version of the app here in the West.

To download this second Switch Online N64 app, you'll need to head over to the Switch eShop, navigate to the NSO section and you'll see it sitting alongside the existing application. Of course, you'll also need to have access to the Expansion Pack subscription tier to play these games on your Switch.

You can see what else has been added to the latest round of NSO offerings in our previous post here on Nintendo Life: