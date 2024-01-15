Following the James Cameron school of thought for sequels, Banjo-Tooie takes a 'more is more' approach, with larger worlds, a host of minigames, an expanded moveset (including new first-person sections), Mumbo Jumbo as a playable character, bosses, and a multiplayer mode, plus the ability to separate the dynamic duo at certain times.

Although it arguably flirts with DK64-style excess, it's a big, chewy sequel, and one that holds up very well all these years later — perhaps thanks to a couple of decades' worth of training in the huge and interconnected open worlds of other games. We'd love to revisit it on Switch, and reunite this 64-bit pair on a Nintendo console.

Blast Corps (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 28th Feb 1997 ( USA ) / 1st Sep 1997 ( UK/EU )









This game involves clearing a path for a slow-moving truck carrying a malfunctioning nuclear missile to a safe detonation zone — a zone which is blocked by buildings and other structures ripe for destruction. As with many 64-bit titles, its early polygonal visuals are arguably looking a little dogged these days, but don't let its looks put you off. This incredibly silly concept made for one of most fun games on the N64.

Body Harvest (N64) Publisher: Gremlin Interactive / Developer: DMA Design Release Date: 20th Oct 1998 ( USA ) / 30th Sep 1998 ( UK/EU ) The last of the Bs, Body Harvest is an open-field, alien-shooting game with a B-movie sci-fi feel and was an indication of where DMA Design would take the sandbox-y, third-person action genre with GTA III just three years later. Released in 1998 (and originally developed with Nintendo on publishing duties, although it was ultimately put out by Midway in the States and Gremlin in Europe), Body Harvest is an early 3D effort which doesn't quite hang together — undoubtedly due to its troubled development history — but as a piece of history from a studio that would influence open-world gaming, it's a fascinating curio with plenty of interesting ideas. Nintendo Switch Online would be the place for it.

Castlevania (N64) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 31st Dec 1998 ( USA ) / 11th Mar 1999 ( UK/EU )













With Symphony of the Night reinventing the Castlevania series, much was expected of this, the first full-3D entry in the lineage and the first Castlevania title for Nintendo's shiny new N64 home console. Ultimately though, Castlevania (the '64' typically added to its name isn't in its official title) is a disappointment; the visuals haven't aged well, the gameplay is awkward and frustrating — especially during the ham-fisted platforming sections — and the whole thing feels half-finished. Which is because it was half-finished. The sequel, Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness isn't really a follow-up, but more 'Castlevania 64 1.5,' as it contains many elements which were cut from the original game due to time constraints. In fact, it's probably best to just play Legacy of Darkness instead. We'd welcome the opportunity to revisit, and perhaps reevaluate, either of those early takes on a 3D 'Vania.

Diddy Kong Racing (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 24th Nov 1997 ( USA ) / 21st Nov 1997 ( UK/EU )













Diddy Kong Racing did for Mario Kart 64 pretty much what Banjo-Kazooie would soon do for Super Mario 64; namely, take the template put down by Nintendo and expand on it with colour and creativity to produce far more than a mere homage. DKR expanded the single-player into an adventure and the addition of planes and hovercraft required much larger, more complex circuits to race around. The game also provided the console debuts of Banjo and Conker. What more do you want, jam on it? If Microsoft and Nintendo can get friendly enough to sort out the legal issues around GoldenEye and get it on NSO, the original Diddy Kong Racing seem like an easy win for everyone.

Dōbutsu no Mori (N64) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 14th Apr 2001 ( JPN ) The original Animal Forest, though you no doubt know the series better as Animal Crossing. Yep, Japan had an exclusive version of the first game that made its debut on N64, just months before it would then emerge on the shiny new GameCube, which is how we'd eventually see it in the West. It's worth being clear that this one would be highly unlikely due to the extensive localisation required, but as an intriguing arrival and an insight into the franchise's history, it would be a lovely addition. Heck, even if it's exclusive to the Japanese version of the app we'd happily play it that way.

Hybrid Heaven (N64) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 31st Aug 1999 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 1999 ( UK/EU )

















One of those games that was constantly in the 'If we see it cheap' section of our To Buy list in the late '90s, Konami's action RPG Hybrid Heaven offered something different on a console not exactly renowned for its role-playing selection. You play as a human/alien clone exploring an underground facility and battling enemies with your fists. The intriguing combat system freezes fights as they start and has you selecting moves from a menu. The game's dark, sci-fi storyline was refreshing at the time, but the gameplay itself was far too bland and repetitive, and only determined players with a great deal of patience and perseverance saw it through to the end. Flawed, then, and something we would have regretted spending 60 notes on back in the day, but that's just the sort of game we'd love to sample on NSO — something we wouldn't pay for separately, but want to investigate all the same.

ISS 98 (N64) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 1st Sep 1998 ( UK/EU ) Konami's Major A studio took the solid foundation of ISS 64 and built upon it with some wonderful additions including an optional top-to-bottom view and the appearance of the referee on the pitch. That might sound like a tiny and almost insignificant detail, but having the ref onscreen blew our minds back in 1998. this still ranks among the best football games ever made.