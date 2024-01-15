Since this article was originally published back in November 2021, the Switch Online Expansion Pack offering has expanded with a decent spread of N64 classics — 26 in total at the time of writing. From the games on our initial wishlist, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, GoldenEye 007, Jet Force Gemini, Mario Party 3, Pilotwings 64, and Wave Race 64 have all launched on the subscription service.
That's a tidy selection, but there are still plenty of 64-bit gems we'd love to see come to NSO. Therefore, we've overhauled the article below, removing the arrivals and fleshing out the wishlist with some new, equally deserving candidates. We've also added a new poll at the end — let us know which of these you'd most like to see come to Switch.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launched back in 2021, and not without its share of critics. Despite some emulation flaws and an inability to change button mapping in the app, however, it has nevertheless been rather fun to revisit some familiar (and less familiar) Nintendo 64 gems on the Switch. Of course, we always want more.