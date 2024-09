@Anti-Matter There are 5 traditional minigame modes and at least one if not more of them should be what you're looking for, check out the link below to see their names which are pretty self-explanatory and the number of players.

@littlegreenbob Here you can find all the game modes and the number of players offline, online against randos and online with friends:

https://www.reddit.com/r/MARIOPARTY/comments/1fa5cu9/i_went_to_the_product_information_and_found_a/

In short, the game really seems to be a combination of the best parts of Super and Superstars and when it comes to online play it has all the features of the latter, i.e. playing against randos, the game autosaving at the start of each turn so disconnections aren't as much of an issue as in the former and so on while as for the AI it's most likely like in those game so I'd say fine if nothing spectacular.

@lovesushi Yep, perfectly playable on the Switch Lite, you're missing only on the motion control minigames unless you have Joy-Cons and play them in Tabletop Mode.

@electrolite77 It can be played with other controllers except for the minigames/modes requiring motion controls and said minigames don't show up while playing on boards when you don't use Joy-Cons.

@Jiggies Unfortunately it seems like there won't be a story mode, it's one of the few bummers about Jamboree for me as I loved those in previous Mario Parties!