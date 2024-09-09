Super Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

Ahead of next month's release of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo has revealed some of the goodies fans will be able to receive if they pre-order the game from select stores in the US.

This includes a themed tote bag from Best Buy, a party tin from Target and a dice block keychain from GameStop. Here's a look, courtesy of Wario64 on social media:

Super Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

This follows on from the news at the end of last month that Pauline would be joining the new game's cast as a playable character. This was originally revealed in screenshots on Nintendo's official Japanese game page, with it later confirmed in a trailer.

Our hands on for the game has also gone live here on Nintendo Life. We summed up our time with it as "very sweet".

Super Mario Party Jamboree will be released for Switch on October 2024. Will you be pre-ordering the game? Let us know in the comments.