Ahead of next month's release of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo has revealed some of the goodies fans will be able to receive if they pre-order the game from select stores in the US.

This includes a themed tote bag from Best Buy, a party tin from Target and a dice block keychain from GameStop. Here's a look, courtesy of Wario64 on social media:

This follows on from the news at the end of last month that Pauline would be joining the new game's cast as a playable character. This was originally revealed in screenshots on Nintendo's official Japanese game page, with it later confirmed in a trailer.

Our hands on for the game has also gone live here on Nintendo Life. We summed up our time with it as "very sweet".