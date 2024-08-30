We haven't heard much about Super Mario Party Jamboree since its original announcement in June, but that changes today!

Nintendo has opened an official website for the game in Japan and some screenshots show off what appears to be a playable version of the classic character 'Pauline' alongside fan favourites such as Peach, Donkey Kong and Waluigi.

Up until now, Pauline hasn't been featured in the game's promotional materials, so this is seemingly a confirmation. Here are a few more screenshots that show Pauline alongside various other Mario characters, direct from Nintendo's official website:

While Pauline sat out on the sidelines for many years, she made a huge comeback in the 2017 Switch outing Super Mario Odyssey as the mayor of New Donk City (and even sings the main theme). Since then, she's featured in other Mario series like Mario Kart and Mario Tennis.

In addition to the reveal of Pauline, the website also shows off some classic mini-games that will feature in Jamboree.