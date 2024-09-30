News Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Gets New 2025 Release Window Get ready for spring

This surprised us. Set up across from the garish and aggressively loud Mecha Break booth – complete with booth babes and massive TV screens – the modest setup of indie-publisher Ysbryd Games showcased a handful of great titles. Among these was Love Eternal, a precision platformer with gravity mechanics and a surreal narrative.

Taking the role of white-haired Maya, we set off through spike-and-laser-filled labyrinths to find her missing family. The crux of Love Eternal’s gameplay is Maya’s ability to flip gravity, floating to the ceiling or back down, and using the momentum from doing so to reach distant platforms and avoid spikes. Red rocks recharged this ability, allowing us to flip again and showcasing some absolutely devious puzzle situations that brought to mind old Xbox Live Arcade games like Super Meat Boy from back in the day.

This was all done in a gorgeous pixel-art style. Halfway through the demo, we suddenly found ourselves back in Maya’s home to find her father morphing into a grotesque spider creature. A little creeped out, we were a little thankful the demo ended there yet tantalised for the full release sometime in 2025.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

It’s not a Tokyo Game Show without a massive Square Enix booth. Originally released as a two-part adventure on the Apple Arcade, Fantasian Neo Dimension is most famous for having Final Fantasy legend Hironobu Sakaguchi at the helm with the equally legendary Nobuo Uematsu providing the soundtrack, and it overtook one corner of Square Enix’s booth space.

Fantasian is finally coming to consoles, including Switch, though the demo we played wasn’t the Switch version – which is a shame because we wanted to see if the touchscreen worked with the unique aiming system in its turn-based battles. The demo had us exploring a relatively early area that showcased the beautiful, diorama-like background style that looks absolutely stunning on a bigger screen.

While much of the game is what you’d expect from a turn-based RPG, the ‘dimengeon’ mechanic was on full display here, sending the random encounters into an alternate realm to be fought at your leisure.

It was difficult to deduce the gameplay changes in this short demo which concluded with a rather difficult boss fight, but given its success on Apple Arcade, we can’t imagine this won’t play just as well handheld on a Switch come 5th December.

Yes, it’s real, and doesn’t look like it’s getting delayed again. Sure, we’re not too familiar with the Inazuma Eleven series, which is much more popular in Japan and had a stadium-like booth that made up the rest of Level-5’s pavilion, but that didn’t stop us from having a great time playing through a whole ridiculous soccer match resplendent with Dragon Ball Z-like theatrics. Characters shouted out special moves (GOD HAND!) constantly, triggering anime-style cinematics left and right.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has a manager mode, where you can give orders to your team but don’t assume direct control over individual players during the match. These include which area of the field to attack from, when to pull back on defence, and whether or not your team should play aggressively. In this mode, our team peppered the opposing goalie with shot after shot until their stamina bar (or Keeper Power) depleted enough for us to squeak a shot through.

With the lead, we swapped to control mode with the click of a thumbstick and promptly gave up two goals in our struggle to stop the opposing team from dashing past our players. To do so, we had to solve a small minigame and guess which way they’d rush by pushing our defending character to the left or right. We guessed incorrectly more often than not.

Despite finally getting the hang of it, we lost 2 - 1. We’re looking forward to actually winning a match in June next year.

Massive statues and banners of the edgiest hedgehog around dominated Sega and Atlus' joint booth right next to Level-5. Crowds gathered to give the Shadow-centric portion of Sonic X Shadow Generations a spin.

For those unaware, Sonic X Shadow Generations is really two games in one: a remake of Sonic Generations and an all-new adventure starring Shadow.

We experienced a trippy, sci-fi-themed level different from the one that we went hands-on with previously. Much like our previous impressions, we found Sonic a frenetic character to play as, only having a moment to breathe when we activated his Chaos Control ability that slowed the world around him. This grind rail-heavy, techno-infused level concluded with an Eldritch starfish-like monster warping reality among us.

Sonic Generations, on the other hand, plays exactly like it did on the 3DS back in 2011. It just looks way better. We experienced the ‘classic’ 2D versions of Green Hill Zone and Casino Night and are happy to report fans who want a faithful remake will be pleased – with one potential catch. Neither version was running on a Nintendo Switch. In fact, we played Sonic Generations on a powerful PC at Intel’s booth, but we won’t have long to see if the Switch can handle it when it releases on 25th October.