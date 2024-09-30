With the Nintendo Switch winding down, the Switch successor still unannounced, and Nintendo itself not typically showing games at the Tokyo Game Show, it can be a little hard to find titles you can play on your favourite hybrid handheld console between massive booths for Monster Hunter Wilds and the remake for Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. However, those who took the time to look would find more than a handful of promising titles. We went ahead and did just that.
Most of them weren’t running on Switch but rather on either a PlayStation 5 or an ultra-powerful PC build; with recent Switch releases struggling with performance, we’ve made sure to mention which ones we didn’t go directly hands-on with.
With that out of the way, here’s a list of the best ones we played during one very hectic few days in Tokyo.
Level-5 had the Nintendo Switch well represented, and we’d go so far as to say it had the most popular Switch-specific games shown. It also had prime real estate. Descending the main escalators into the central hall, a steampunk mural of Professor Layton’s next game dominated a large area of the floor.
We already wrote a rather large (and embarrassing) hands-on preview for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, in which we detailed the three puzzles we experienced and how the story was set up.
You should definitely give it a read, but the short of it is Professor Layton and his protege Luke are finally back to solve a puzzle-heavy mystery, and we couldn't be more hyped.