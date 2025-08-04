We are barreling straight into another month of Switch 2, and while August might not be quite as packed as the last, there's still plenty of new game goodness coming our way.

Here to run us through all of the big hitters coming to Switch 1 and 2 in the next four weeks is the lovely Zion, who's rounded up a sweet 15 games you'll want to keep on your radar in the last of the summer months.

You'll find the full rundown video at the top of this article, but if you prefer your lists in written form, here are the 15 games that Mr. Z highlighted:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 - 5th August (Switch 1)

Demon Slayer
Image: SEGA

Apex Legends - 5th August (Switch 2)

Apex Legends
Image: EA

Fruitbus - 7th August (Switch 1)

Fruitbus
Image: Silver Lining

Gradius Origins - 7th August (Switch 1)

Gradius Origins
Image: Konami

Toree Saturn - 8th August (Switch 1)

Toree Saturn
Image: Siactro

Drag x Drive - 14th August (Switch 2)

Drag x Drive
Image: Nintendo

Iwakura Aria - 14th August (Switch 1)

Iwakura Aria
Image: PQube

Madden NFL 26 - 14th August (Switch 2)

Madden NFL 26
Image: EA

OFF - 15th August (Switch 1)

OFF
Image: Fangamer

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - 19th August (Switch 1)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
Image: WayForward

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - 27th August (Switch 1 & 2)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
Image: Marvelous Europe

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World - 28th August (Switch 2)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance - 29th August (Switch 1)

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
Image: SEGA

August looks set to be another busy one, no? Let us know which August 2025 release you are the most excited about in the following poll, then take to the comments to let us know which other games you'll be picking up.

Which August 2025 release are you the most excited about?