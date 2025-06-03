Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

Yes, everyone's favourite stabby ninja guy, Joe Musashi, is due to arrive on Nintendo Switch this coming August 25th, and the game is looking pretty incredible from what we've seen thus far.

The masters of everything side-scrolling and/or violent over at Lizardcube have dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and it's given us a further look at what we can expect when this classic series returns.

As you can see for yourself in the trailer at the top of this very article, you're challenged to master the ninja arts and overcome obstacles by getting to grips with a selection of 'Ningi' gadgets and weapons to successfully negotiate levels. Judging by the footage here, those levels look like they're going to be a pleasing mix of action, puzzle and platforming. The good stuff.

We're shown examples of Joe utilising a ninja hook, claws and a glider, as well as some special 'shinobi execution' finishers. We also get a look at a boss fight, which looks suitably tough, and there's a definite air-juggling quality to the combat on show that we are very into. Combos ahoy!

As well as Ningi gadgets, we also see Joe employ 'Ninpo' moves which give him shuriken, fire and water attacks to play with...as well as the ability to summon some sort of shadowy dragon to attack your very silly foes. On top of all of this Joe then has Ninjitsu moves which...well, just go and watch the trailer and see those fancy moves in action.

It certainly all looks and sounds as slick as you'd expect from a team with Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap on their resume, and we are getting more excited by the week for this one, as big Shinobi fans from ye olden days.

Liking the look of Shinobi's return so far? Let us know in the comments!