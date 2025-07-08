In case you missed it, Marvelous and XSEED are bringing Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar to the Switch 2 and Switch next month.

It's already released some trailers and today it's followed this up with a five-minute overview trailer – introducing players to their new life in Zephyr and the bazaar, where they'll use all the services to grow their farm and make the community thrive once again.

In this video, you can also see some of the gameplay in action. This includes the ability to glide about the world, and enjoy many past times from fishing to horse riding. This trailer is only in Japanese right now, but there's more than enough on display to give you an idea of what to expect. If we see an English version of this video released, we'll let you know.

This game arrives next month on 27th August 2025 and will be getting a "full physical release" on Switch 2.