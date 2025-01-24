Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Last December, the quirky RPG OFF was announced for the Switch. At the time we mentioned how Undertale and Deltarune creator Toby Fox often cited this game as a huge influence on his own work, and now in an update, it's been revealed he'll be contributing to the soundtrack of this "improved version".

Publisher Fangamer goes into detail in its latest PR about how Toby Fox got involved with this project:

Fangamer: Fangamer reached out to Alias Conrad Coldwood to reuse the original soundtrack in the new version, but ACC felt nervous about signing and proved hard to reach. He did state that he doesn't mind his music will not be reused and that he has no issues with a new soundtrack.

Mortis Ghost, the developer, asked Toby Fox if he was interested in helping on OFF's soundtrack. Both recognise that the soundtrack contributed a lot to the game's atmosphere and core memories of the fans, so it wasn't an easy challenge to deliver the same experience. Toby ended up handling a lot of boss tracks and was also assigned... the normal battle theme. Pepper Steak, the most famous song from the original OST, is well-loved by fans with millions of listens across various platforms.

Toby Fox has also shared some details about his involvement - mentioning how the experience was quite the challenge, and revealing how he called on the Japanese composer Camellia (Beatmania, Dance Dance Revolution) to help out:

Toby Fox: "I'm gonna be honest, just feels like I got assigned to take a bullet in the back for everybody else. I looked up almost every jazz song from the 1920s, I commissioned Carlos to make an entire fake jazz song for me so I could cut it up into samples, I tried making like 6 entirely different songs, but nothing I could come up with on my own felt quite right. In the end, I summoned Camellia to help me out by re-remixing my first track into multiple versions, and ultimately I think it will feel pretty cool as you go through the game."

You can read the full interview with Toby on the 'Off the RPG' website.

Toby also apparently did this music for free and will be uploading all of his tracks for free when the game is released this year. You can listen to 'White Meat' - the new battle theme for OFF by Toby Fox & Camellia in the video below:

If you want to find out a bit more about this upcoming release, check out our original post here on Nintendo Life: