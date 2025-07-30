WayForward has given us a Switch release date for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, the once-cancelled GBA sequel to the original Shantae game.
Coming to Switch on 19th August 2025 — a few months after some fans got hold of a GBA cartridge with the game on it from Limited Run Games — Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is also getting a Deluxe Edition, which comes with three extra costumes for the genie to dress up in.
These three exclusive costumes are the Relic Hunter, High Voltage, and Sizzle Armor, each giving Shantae unique powers. If you're getting the physical version of the game, the Deluxe Edition is already included on the cartridge. Pre-orders go live on 8th August 2025 at Limited Run Games, where the game costs $34.99.
Let's get a quick rundown of the game from developer WayForward, then:
Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a 4-player versus mode await!
Key Features:
- Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!
- Fight and explore using your hair-whipping ability, magic items, and belly-dance transformations (including monkey, elephant, crab, and more)!
- Spin and shift Front Yard and Back Yard playfields to create new routes and solve puzzles!
- Visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectables, and meet with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo!
- For the first time ever in a Shantae game, four players can compete in Battle Mode!
Will you be grabbing Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution next month? Jump down to the comments and let us know.
The newer Shantae games are so gooner-coded that I am afraid to even play these while I have my girlfriend added on my Switch 😭
I'd be interested if not for Wayforward throwing most of their goodwill into the gutter lately.
I've enjoyed every other Shantae game before this, though the GBC original is still the hardest. Looking forward to this one, but I can't seem to find the eshop page for the digital edition yet?
Nice to see that a once canceled game is finally releasing after 20 years! Looks good, hopefully anyone who plays it enjoys it!
Ahhhh, THERE'S my Shantae!
I'm glad they brought this back. Looking forward to it.
Honestly, I hope they'll do a digital art book for the series next from the last Art of Shantae book. I'd love to have it on the go for wallpapers and such. Not everything, believe it or not, has made it to the Internet, especially from Risky's Revenge.
This will most certainly be my last purchase from Limited Run, and only because I already own every other Shantae game physically on Switch. Really wish WayForward would find a different publisher, but there's probably a contract in place or something.
Edit: Oh wait, I do want that new Scott Pilgrim game physically...
@Nintenchrome Don't be. The outfits may be risque, but you don't get a lot of "check out my body" in the game, short of some of Risky's innuendos in the first couple games. And they're a lot of fun. If you want Metroidvanias, you got OG, Risky's Revenge, and Seven Sirens. If you want level-by-level DuckTales-like stuff, that's Half Genie Hero and, to an extent, Pirate's Curse. Lots of fun to be had that isn't coded in provocativeness.
@MasterGraveheart I mean, I believe I played HGH a while back but besides that I have been turned off by a lot of the content they put out around Shantae, like with the magazine a couple weeks ago.
I'm SUPER EXITED!
@N00BiSH What has Wayforward been doing recently? I either haven't noticed or haven't been keeping up enough, so I'm curious.
That pixel art in movement! It reminds me so much of the good times playing Wario Land 4 on the GBA. It could have been so good had this existed back then, but I'm glad we get to appreciate it now
Glad to see that leaked 1994 outfit is getting some kind of play, rather like the look of it.
it's so cool that they finished the GBA ROM after all this time and then released it on actual GBA with stuff link link cable functionality included. It's certainly a shame they couldn't release it when the GBA was current, but it's great to see that it's no longer lost to time, and I really do enjoy how they released it in its fully-realised form.
