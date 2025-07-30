WayForward has given us a Switch release date for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, the once-cancelled GBA sequel to the original Shantae game.

Coming to Switch on 19th August 2025 — a few months after some fans got hold of a GBA cartridge with the game on it from Limited Run Games — Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is also getting a Deluxe Edition, which comes with three extra costumes for the genie to dress up in.

These three exclusive costumes are the Relic Hunter, High Voltage, and Sizzle Armor, each giving Shantae unique powers. If you're getting the physical version of the game, the Deluxe Edition is already included on the cartridge. Pre-orders go live on 8th August 2025 at Limited Run Games, where the game costs $34.99.

Let's get a quick rundown of the game from developer WayForward, then:

Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a 4-player versus mode await! Key Features:

- Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!

- Fight and explore using your hair-whipping ability, magic items, and belly-dance transformations (including monkey, elephant, crab, and more)!

- Spin and shift Front Yard and Back Yard playfields to create new routes and solve puzzles!

- Visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectables, and meet with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo!

- For the first time ever in a Shantae game, four players can compete in Battle Mode!

Will you be grabbing Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution next month? Jump down to the comments and let us know.