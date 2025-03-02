Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Update #2 [ ]: Sega has shared another update confirming Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be coming to the "Nintendo Switch family of systems" and other platforms in North America and Europe on 5th August 2025.

To celebrate this news, it's released a new trailer showcasing the Entertainment District Arc in the Story Mode. It's also been confirmed digital pre-orders will kick-off on 3rd March 2025 for multiple platforms, with Switch pre-orders to follow "later".

Here's some Sega PR about the various editions of the game (digital and physical) and the save data bonuses on offer:

Digital Deluxe Edition (£64.99 MSRP)

Those who order the Digital Deluxe Edition will unlock the following:

- Base game

- 2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

- 4 Character Unlock Keys – Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Gyomei Himejima

- VS Mode System Voice: Upper Rank Demons Set – Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, and Zohakuten

- 3 Battle Attire Costumes – Tanjiro Kamado's Kimono (Entertainment District), Inosuke Hashibira's Kimono (Entertainment District), and Tengen Uzui's Shinobi Attire

- Pre-order bonuses: Advanced Access* – The ability to play the game starting on July 31, 2025, and 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji Digital Standard Edition (£54.99 MSRP)

The Digital Standard Edition features the following:

- Base game

- 2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

- Pre-order bonus: 2 Character Unlock Keys** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji Physical Edition (£54.99 MSRP)

​​​A physical edition for The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will also be available to pre-order. This version includes:

- Base Game

- 2 Character Unlock Keys*** – Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

*Must pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition prior to August 5, 2025. Not available for Nintendo Switch.

​**Only available until the game launches on August 5, 2025.

​***Only available in the limited time launch version of the physical edition. Bonuses for Linking Save Data

Finally, the following bonus items will be available for those with save data from either Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles or Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!.

- Bonuses for The Hinokami Chronicles save data:

- 6 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys – Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Shinobu Kocho, and Giyu Tomioka

- Bonuses for Sweep the Board! save data:

- 1 Character Unlock Key – Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma

- 3 Battle Attire Costumes – Hinatsuru (Meal Prep), Makio (Meal Prep), and Suma (Meal Prep)

- All three serve as one playable character

- Please note the respective save data must be linked through the same platform users purchase The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Update #1 [ ]:

Sega has released an announcement trailer and confirmed the game for "the Nintendo Switch family of systems" — a name which is fast becoming the go-to for anything releasing on Switch but compatible with the next console — sometime in 2025. The game will also come to all other major platforms.

Here are some details from the official PR, you can check out our original story below that.

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel’s Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from “Entertainment District Arc,” “Swordsmith Village Arc,” and “Hashira Training Arc.” The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game’s paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

Original Story:

If you played the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles video game and were wondering when Tanjiro and his demon-slaying buddies would be returning, we've got an update.

Aniplex has announced the second chapter of this game - officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2. It will be playable at Japan's Jump Fest this year (taking place between 21st and 22nd December 2024). The second chapter will cover the Entertainment District Arc and follow through to the Hashira Training Arc.

No platforms or release date has been revealed just yet, but the first game was released on the Switch in June 2022. We called it a solid adaptation of the hit anime and manga series, awarding it eight out of ten stars.

A party game called Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! was also released on the Switch this year.