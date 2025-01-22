Sega has launched its own account service, simply called – wait for it – Sega Account.

Users can sign up for free now via the official website, with the service promising to offer up unique rewards and benefits to those who play Sega and Atlus titles across all major platforms.

The sign-up process is fairly straightforward, and once you're done you'll be able to link up your online profiles from the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, with Epic Games compatibility also coming soon.

There are currently no material benefits for Switch owners specifically, with the first reward being a Kazuma Kiryu costume DLC for the upcoming title Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (valid until 7th March 2025), though we suspect there will be plenty to look forward to in the coming months; particularly when the Switch 2 lands.

Although not yet available at the time of writing, the service will also let you register games you've played from Sega and Atlus, with records available via the online website. There's no word on when this will be launched, but we can't imagine the wait will be too long.

Last year, the firm removed SEGA Mega Drive Classics from sale before stating that it is "evaluating" the idea of creating its own subscription service for games. Chances are that if anything like this does materialise in the future, then it'll likely be tied to the newly-created Sega Account scheme.