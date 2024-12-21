Sega's Western boss has revealed that the company is internally discussing the idea of creating its own subscription-based game service.

Speaking to the BBC about subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, Shuji Utsumi said that such services are "very interesting" and that Sega is currently "evaluating some opportunities".

He added:

We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now.

This means Sega would join the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo in offering a monthly subscription which offers access to games.

Given its history, it makes sense for Sega to investigate a subscription model. It is one of the industry's veterans and has been making games since the '70s. With such a deep back catalogue to call upon, this kind of service would be instantly appealing to gamers of all ages.

Sega recently delisted over 60 titles from digital storefronts, which would suggest that a move into the world of subscription-based gaming is moving at a reasonably brisk pace. It also recently delisted Mega Drive / Genesis Classics collection from the eShop, Xbox and PSN stores.

Select Mega Drive / Genesis games are currently available via Nintendo Switch Online.