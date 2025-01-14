Sega has announced it's reviving a lot of classic IP and with this in mind, it's been discovered the company recently filed trademarks in December 2024 for Ecco The Dolphin and 'Ecco', which have been made public today.

This action and adventure series, developed by Novotrade International (Appaloosa Interactive) started on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1992, with the classic entries rereleased over the years in collections and even made available in more recently via the Switch Online Sega library.





SEGA filed trademarks for "Ecco the Dolphin" and "Ecco" on December 27 in Japan, which were made public today.

This series is now three years past its 30th anniversary, so this might not necessarily lead to any new game announcements, but hey - there's always a chance. Sega also delisted multiple games from digital stores earlier in December, including the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Classics collection. Noticeably this package did not include any Ecco the Dolphin games.