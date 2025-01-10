Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

Known insider Nate the Hate has claimed in a new podcast that Microsoft will further its multiplatform ambitions in 2025 by bringing both Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Flight Simulator to the 'Switch 2' and the PS5.

The insider – who previously correctly claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would eventually come to PS5 in 2025 following its release on Xbox – elaborated on his statement and said "any [Xbox] game that comes out this year will at some point find its way to PS5 and/or Switch 2, it's just a matter of when".

He claimed that Microsoft will be a very big supporter of the upcoming Switch 2 and will be porting its current Switch titles, i.e. Pentiment, Grounded, etc, with upgraded resolution and features. It's no surprise that Microsoft is shifting its strategy somewhat to embrace more multiplatform support after its struggles to grow its own user base, but this is the perhaps the clearest indication yet as to the extent of its plans.

Halo, in particular, will be a significant release on the Switch 2 given the franchise's status as a significant Xbox exclusive, with many holding it as possibly Xbox's most important IP alongside Gears of War. The Master Chief Collection originally launched in 2014 and contains Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Reach.

In the meantime, we've all still got our fingers crossed for an official Switch 2 reveal in the coming weeks. Nintendo has opted to stay relatively quiet on the recent leaks relating to the console, but recently stated that accessory maker Genki's model of the Switch Successor was "not official".