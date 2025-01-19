Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

After an overload of rumours and leaks, Nintendo this week released its first trailer for the Switch 2.

For anyone worried about the company's lack of marketing or promotion in the leadup to this big announcement, it doesn't appear to have impacted the reveal - with the trailer still trending in the top spot on YouTube days later.

The Nintendo of America YouTube trailer has already racked up a cool 18 million views in less than 48 hours (surpassing the view count of the original Switch trailer in the same amount of time), and Nintendo's Japanese version of the trailer is now on seven million views. As VGC highlights, this puts it ahead of the PlayStation 5's reveal in 2020, which had about 13 million views after two days.

As for the Switch 2 trailer on social media, so far NoA's post has racked up over 40 million views on 'X', and the video shared by Nintendo's Japanese account has surpassed 50 million views. A Bloomberg report suggests Nintendo has around 20 million units ready to go in the first year of the Switch 2's life.

Nintendo will reveal more about the Switch 2 in the upcoming Direct broadcast on 2nd April 2025.