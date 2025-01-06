Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

We are mere days away from the arrival of the former PlayStation Vita exclusive, Freedom Wars, on Switch. Ahead of its 10th January release date, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer, setting up the story and showcasing all the fresh features we can expect to find in Freedom Wars Remastered.

The trailer serves as a good starting point for those unfamiliar with the 2014 Monster Hunter-esque action title. Narrated by your AI assistant, Percy Propa (complete with a nasty AI voice, we might add), the trailer explains that Freedom Wars sees you thrown into a dystopian future, where everyone is forced into a life of servitude under a one-million-year prison sentence. Those who want to make it out will have to prove they are worthy on the battlefield, teaming up with other trendy teens to take down massive foes.

In terms of what the remaster brings to the table, the trailer showcases the enhanced graphics (1080p but limited to 30FPS on Switch), new and improved battle system, customisable controls, an all-new weapon and upgrade system, revamped online matches and more. Sounds like a pretty solid upgrade, no?

Here's the full rundown of what you can expect:

The HD Remaster features new and improved features from the original PS Vita version:

- Improved visuals

- Adjusted game balance and increased difficulty “Deadly Sinner Mode” option

- Control customization features

- Updates to weapon crafting and more flexible upgrading Every beloved feature of Freedom Wars returns:

- Master three-dimensional combat using the Thorn to quickly traverse the battlefield and latch onto towering Abductors

- Dismantle Abductors to harvest parts to craft and upgrade your equipment

- Deep character customization with dystopic chic clothing designs

- Create your own “Accessory” – a customizable android companion who will join you on your missions and aid in battle

- Take it online to hunt Abductors with friends in co-op gameplay

- Engage in casual PVP matches with custom battle rules

We're excited to see how it all holds up when Freedom Wars Remastered lands on Switch later this week.