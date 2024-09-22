Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Earlier this week, Bandai Namco surprised Freedom Wars fans with the announcement of a remaster for the Switch and multiple other platforms. This game will arrive on 10th January next year and apparently it could open the door for a sequel.

Speaking to IGN, director Takashi Tsukamoto mentioned how he hopes the remaster can be successful enough to "take the next step into potentially releasing a sequel“. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation right now, but the team has "tons of ideas" if it does go ahead:

"As much as we’d like to share it with you, we don't know if there's going to be a sequel yet of course, but if there is a sequel, we have tons of ideas we’d want to implement into said sequel.”

Freedom Wars Remastered revives Japan Studio's PlayStation Vita exclusive and celebrates the action RPG's 10th anniversary with "every beloved feature" of the original game returning along with all sorts of updates and improvements.